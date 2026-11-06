US blue wave may not hit FTA with India

A BLUE tsunami has engulfed the US Congress just as the India-US trade deal is on the verge of finalisation. The Democratic Party is now convincingly holding sway in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. It is bound to lead to shifts in some US domestic policies. But foreign policy, including trade ties, remains within the US President's domain without any need for Congressional approval.

It is thus eminently possible there would be little change in the contours of the trade agreement that has been hammered out over the last one and a half years. This is despite the fact that tariffs have been extremely unpopular with US consumers, who feel these have contributed to the higher cost of living.

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Trump's approach to tariffs may thus be reined in by the Congress, but this is not likely to have an impact on the forthcoming free trade agreement (FTA).

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Besides, it must be recalled that India-US trade ties have remained under strain even during Democrat administrations. Joe Biden, for instance, showed little interest in entering into an FTA with New Delhi while Section 301 of the US Trade Act has been applied against this country under both Clinton and Obama administrations.

The political upheavals may, however, lead to further delay in the unveiling of the first phase of the FTA. It has already been a long time in the making. Talks began in February 2025 and it was then expected that this would be one of the first pacts hammered out after Donald Trump began his new protectionist policies. It was not to be as deals were announced with country after country, but these negotiations were poised interminably on some imaginary finishing line.

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Meanwhile, tariffs on exports to the US rose in August last year to 50% with a 25% penalty duty for importing Russian oil. This was later brought down as US courts ruled against Trump's reciprocal tariff regime. An interim framework agreement for the free trade agreement was then unveiled in February this year.

The negotiations subsequently seemed to be heading towards a conclusion earlier this year, but the Lindsey Graham law threw a spanner in the works. It allowed Donald Trump to levy up to 100% tariff on countries importing oil from Russia. The trade deal seemed set to flounder again but the US President gave a temporary waiver from the law.

Currently, Indian merchandise exports are being levied tariffs under the most favoured nation (MFN) system of the World Trade Organisation along with a 10% tariff under the US Trade Act.

It is in this backdrop that one must view the recent pronouncements made by both sides, assuring that the trade deal was nearing conclusion. These were meant to allay concerns over the prolonged delay, especially as the US had tied up deals far more quickly with other Asian economies, like Indonesia, Bangladesh and South Korea.

Yet it is better for the India-US trade deal to be negotiated at a slow and measured pace, given the need to protect critical areas of the domestic economy from a flood of imports. It must be noted that the US is New Delhi's second largest trade partner. Bilateral trade is estimated at $141 billion in 2025-26 compared to $151 billion of the India-China trade. More importantly, there is a trade surplus in this country's favour.

The agreement is thus essential to increase India's competitive advantage against Asian rivals like Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia and, of course, China.

The potential advantages of the trade deal are the prospect of lower tariffs in areas where there is stiff competition. These include textiles and garments, where countries like Bangladesh have lower duties. Gems and jewellery, industrial products, chemicals and engineering goods are other segments where exporters are looking forward to zero-duty market access.

On the flip side, the US is looking for greater opening up of the Indian market in areas that have remained rigidly controlled, like dairy and agriculture. It is the red lines laid down by New Delhi in these sectors that have been among the sticking points for finalising the deal.

Both dairy and agriculture are sensitive political issues in a country where the livelihoods of millions of farmers are at stake. This is diametrically opposite to the US where farming is heavily corporatised and economies of scale bring down per unit costs.

The interim agreement has, however, indicated that some areas will be opened up. These include tree nuts, fruits, spirits and non-GM sorghum. But staple grains, the bulk of the dairy segment, corn and soyabean are still on a strict negative list and these red lines are expected to remain in place.

Even so, the trade surplus has to be cut in some way. The process has begun with purchases of US crude oil and petroleum products like LPG that are needed here in the wake of the West Asian crisis. The interim agreement committed to buy goods worth $500 billion over a five-year period. This includes commodities like oil and coking coal as well as hi-tech equipment needed here.

The anxiety over the FTA has reduced considerably due to recent developments on the export front. The first is the 11% rise in exports to the US in the first half of 2026-27, despite the imposition of higher tariffs. The second is the 18% growth in overall exports in the same period, giving confidence that export growth can be sustained despite the negative effect of external headwinds.

The big question remains — whether the forthcoming trade pact with the biggest market in the world will be advantageous for India. This can only be answered conclusively after the details of the deal are made public. There is no doubt, however, that the success of the pact will depend on comparative advantages. In other words, the extent to which Indian goods are given an edge over similar ones supplied by competitive geographies. This critical factor remains unaltered despite the blue revolution in the US Congress.