US wary of stumbling into a two-front war

MK Bhadrakumar

Former Ambassador

THERE have been two catchphrases in the post-Cold War Indo-US rhetoric. The first one appeared in 1998 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee called India and the US ‘natural allies’. That was in the first flush of excitement that the US was on a path of engagement with India.

The second one originated from Barack Obama’s mind when he envisaged in 2009 at a White House press conference with then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh that the US-Indian relationship ‘will be one of the defining partnerships of the 21st century’.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit last week, US President Joe Biden repeated Obama’s description but ignored Vajpayee’s sentimental coinage. It has been a singular success of Modi’s diplomacy that the US is willing to accept that it is simply not in India’s DNA to be part of any formal military alliance.

The US is left with no choice. The US is desperately keen to have India by its side, although the Modi government’s international reputation has taken a beating as it is perceived to be increasingly ‘authoritarian’. Interestingly, though, the ‘bipartisan consensus’ among America’s political elites continues to be that the relationship with India is vital for the pursuit of US interests. The alchemy of that consensus is complex. Indians blithely relate it to concerns over China’s rise. In reality, the lure of the fastest-growing major economy is the single most important element here. Biden acknowledged in Modi’s presence that Air India’s massive deal to buy aircraft from Boeing will create over one million jobs in the US. Indian investments in the US economy exceed $40 billion.

The US is showing an extraordinary degree of pragmatism here, playing the long game. Instead of frontally assaulting India-Russia relations, the Biden administration’s focus is on ‘locking in’ India as a potential military ally by putting in place an ecosystem whereby breaking loose is going to be costly for India as time passes. The initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) and the Artemis Accords are tell-tale signs of it — how the scramble for artificial intelligence (AI) under the rubric of iCET will actually work on the ground in different spheres. Evidently, the Americans do not think that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s rejection of the idea of India aligning with NATO is the last word on the subject. The US Congress is pecking at legislation to draw India into NATO Plus (alongside Japan and South Korea).

There is a lingering myth among some Indian analysts that the US is in the business of building up India as a great power. History shows that such things simply do not happen. Some analysts even see this as India’s ‘Deng Xiaoping moment’, weaned on a self-propagating myth that China’s rise is due to US generosity. However, China’s path was unique. Deng created an attractive playfield for foreign investors who would bring in technology and capital and take advantage of China’s educated labour force with high productivity.

The American business understood that by locating production centres in China, the cost of production could be drastically reduced and the manufactured products could be exported back to the US market at huge profit. And in the process, American consumers benefited, while China was also assiduously cultivated to invest its huge dollar surpluses in US bonds.

Deng’s legacy is to be truly measured in terms of restoration of China to domestic stability and economic growth after the disastrous excesses of the Cultural Revolution, a rapidly growing economy, rising standards of living, considerably expanded personal and cultural freedoms and growing ties with the world economy. Deng remained committed to the CCP’s one-party rule even while Beijing relied on free-market mechanisms to transform China into a developed country.

Clearly, Deng’s reform route cannot be copied in Indian conditions. Put differently, India has a long way to go to attract western investors. There are systemic issues of highly polarised domestic politics, infrastructure, social mobility, education, crony capitalism, and above all, the nationalist ideology of the ruling elite that is dividing rather than unifying people and the inability or unwillingness of the political leadership to do anything about it. Therefore, excessive optimism about technology transfer from the US to India is unwarranted.

The American business will only act according to factors of advantage, and Washington will only make its own conclusions about India’s growth story. That is why Obama’s warning about the danger of India unravelling must be taken seriously. Former Presidents are routinely given top-secret briefings by the US government. Obama’s interview with Christiane Amanpour may have been more than a coincidence.

One never knows of the eddies of US politics. Indeed, there are times when one is at a loss to understand who is the real Biden — a genial old man, a maverick or a diabolical politician. Meanwhile, as the episode with China highlighted, Biden can also be ‘absurd’ and ‘provocative’ and the trajectory of US foreign policies is inherently contradictory. Even Britain voices dissent on the most contentious issue of western politics currently — Ukraine’s NATO membership — where Biden’s open stance is ‘not to make it easy’ for Kyiv.

All good things must come to an end. Modi’s state visit passed like a sweet dream. Biden is desperately wooing India at a juncture when, after over a century of leaving the seclusion of the Western Hemisphere, the US feels lonesome and is afraid of stumbling into a two-front war with Russia and China that it may well lose. The US has not a single genuine ally left in that vast space between Greece and Australia.