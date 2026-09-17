Veg diplomacy offers food for thought

AMONG the highlights of the BRICS summit in New Delhi last week was the vegetarian gala dinner for visiting dignitaries. The choice was presumably aimed at showcasing India’s diverse food cultures and offering visitors a taste of what they were unlikely to be served in their own countries. Non-vegetarian dishes were conspicuous by their absence.

India does have a wide variety of vegetarian food, perhaps more than any other country in the world. From green vegetables and lentils to bread and rice preparations, each region of the country offers something unique. Indian culinary traditions also include a range of dairy and fermented foods, prepared in remarkably different ways. Indian curd is not simply a version of Western yoghurt. It has myriad avatars, from kalan and avial in South India to mishti doi in Bengal, shrikhand in Maharashtra and a wide range of raitas across the country.

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Yet serving a vegetarian platter to foreign dignitaries was not merely a celebration of India’s food cultures. It also clearly carried a cultural and political message. In India, vegetarianism is associated with purity, and those committed to a vegetarian culture often see themselves as “kinder” people, and hence superior to those who eat meat, which obviously requires the killing of animals, birds or fish.

Perhaps the most commonly eaten meat worldwide is beef. For many Indians (read Hindus), the cow is holy and slaughtering it is a crime in many states of India. There have been several cases where even the suspicion of cow smuggling for the purpose of slaughter was provocation enough for a lynching.

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Against this background, presenting an exclusively vegetarian menu as a symbol of Indian cuisine is not quite as simple or innocuous as it might appear. While this may showcase India’s cultural riches, it also carries other messages, apparently directed at the domestic audience.

Some BRICS member nations may have meat dishes integral to their cuisine. Even the oils used in cooking in many of these countries may be derived from animal fats. What if they hosted a gala dinner for a vegetarian Indian dignitary, featuring a variety of their meat delicacies, with no vegetarian options available? Would this be viewed as showcasing the cultural diversity of their countries, and appreciated in that spirit? Instead, such an arrangement would be seen as highly unusual and distasteful in any international diplomatic setting today.

More importantly, the symbolism of an exclusively vegetarian national cuisine also carries a cultural message. Rather than presenting India in its grand diversity, it projects a narrow and limited version that belongs to only a small minority of Indians. More than an exposition of India’s cultural specificity, it is an ideological message that stigmatises a large majority of Indians who have always been meat-eaters.

Meat-eating is popular not only among Muslims and Christians in India. According to available data, more than two-thirds of India’s Hindus eat meat. Even beef is common in some pockets of the country across religious groups. According to the National Family Health Survey (2019-21), more than 70% of Indians reported eating non-vegetarian food. This proportion was above 95% in the southern, eastern and north-eastern states. The proportion of those who reported themselves as vegetarians in West Bengal and Telangana was merely 1%. In contrast, vegetarianism was predominant in only four states of north-western and western India, with Rajasthan reporting the highest proportion of vegetarians (73%), followed by Haryana (69%), Punjab (67%) and Gujarat (60%).

The association of vegetarianism with Hindu religious beliefs is also misplaced. While this may be true for certain communities and caste groups, Hindu dietary practices have always been diverse, and vegetarianism was never a universal practice. Nearly a decade ago, while I was doing fieldwork in Himachal Pradesh, many respondents told me that slaughtering or sacrificing goats was part of local rituals in Shaivite temples. This is also true of many other Hindu communities’ rituals across the country.

Indeed, food in India has a prominent caste dimension. Privileging vegetarianism as the authentic and superior food culture of Indians stigmatises members of Dalit communities who have, across regions, been meat-eaters. The Sanskritic norm of vegetarianism invariably presents them as inferior Hindus. The same holds true for the so-called Scheduled Tribes, who are mostly meat-eaters.

Equally importantly, promoting vegetarianism has nutritional implications. Meat proteins are far more bioavailable than plant proteins. Even soybean, considered one of the best sources of plant protein, is barely 75% as bioavailable as the same quantity of chicken. Add to it the fact that animal amino acids are closely comparable to human ones, and it becomes obvious why meat diets would be better sources of protein than plant diets.

Dr Sylvia Karpagam highlights this point in her recent book, The Meat of the Matter: How the Politics of Food Shapes Our Health (HarperCollins). She states that the politicisation of food has serious implications for Indians’ nutritional health, particularly for children from poorer backgrounds. A clear example is the discontinuation of eggs from the mid-day meal programme across many states over the past decade. She argues that popular media, mostly ideologically driven, spreads prejudice against non-vegetarian food, which remains a better source of nutrition.

While vegetarians should have the freedom to eat whatever they like, their dietary preference must not become an ideological weapon. It should certainly not become a symbolic element of Indian identity.

Surinder S. Jodhka is Professor of Sociology, formerly with JNU