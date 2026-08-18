Web of debt that entangles Punjab

For quite some time, Punjab has been grappling with challenges regarding its financial and economic development due to a massive debt burden. The Aam Aadmi Party government came to power by primarily highlighting the issue of economic and financial mismanagement—specifically the state's mounting debt—that accumulated under the previous Akali-BJP and Congress governments.

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The AAP had promised to make Punjab debt-free upon forming the government. Many people in Punjab hoped that the Bhagwant Mann government would not incur further debt and that the entire existing debt would be cleared within a few years; however, this did not happen—nor could it—because the Punjab government inevitably had to borrow more, and repaying the total debt will still take a long time.

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The issue of Punjab's mounting debt has once again become a topic of discussion in various circles as the 2027 Assembly elections draw near. Furthermore, recently responding to a question from a Member of Parliament, the Union Ministry of Finance presented data regarding the debt burdens of all states across the country. These figures clearly indicate that, compared to other states, Punjab is deeply mired in a debt trap, with no viable solution in sight for the near future.

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Discussing Punjab's debt, it becomes evident that the state borrows funds in three ways to meet its requirements; first, long-term borrowing from the domestic debt market; second, short-term borrowing from the country's central bank under 'Ways and Means Advances', both of which are accounted for and managed within the state Budget; and third, 'off-budget' borrowings, loans raised by the Punjab government's boards, corporations, and other entities that are not reflected in the Budget.

Regarding the first type of debt, it is observed that Punjab's debt stood at Rs 83,099 crore in March 2012. It subsequently rose to Rs 1,28,836 crore in 2016; Rs 1,82,526 crore in 2017; Rs 2,81,773 crore in 2022; Rs 3,14,221 crore in 2023; Rs 3,46,185 crore in 2024: Rs 3,82,935 crore in 2025, and Rs 4,17,136 crore in March 2026; it is projected to reach Rs 4,55,000 crore by March 2027. Given that it is an election year and considering the prevailing circumstances, there is a strong likelihood that the debt will increase further.

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It is also important to understand the state's mounting debt from another perspective; between 1980 and 1990, Punjab was accumulating debt at a rate of Rs 609 crore rupees annually. This figure rose to Rs 2,696 crore per year during the 1990-91 to 2001-02 period and further increased to Rs 6,389 crore between 2002 and 2007. From 2011-12 to 2021-22, the annual debt accumulation reached Rs 19,867 crore.

Between 2022-23 and 2024-25, it stood at Rs 33,721 crore, with estimates projecting it to reach Rs 34,201 crore in 2025-26 and exceed Rs 38,000 crore in 2026-27.

Another type of loan consists of short-term borrowings (for 90 days) from the Reserve Bank of India, known in the budget as 'Ways and Means Advances' (WMAs). The Reserve Bank introduced the WMA facility for the Central and State governments in 1997 under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Prior to this, governments were required to pledge collateral, typically government securities, to secure short-term loans from the Reserve Bank. The interest rate applicable to Ways and Means Advances is equal to the repo rate, the rate at which the Reserve Bank lends to member banks. Governments can avail of these loans for a short term, specifically 90 days. The primary objective of these loans is to address immediate issues regarding government financial management, financial instability, or fiscal imbalances; for instance, whenever the Punjab Government's account balance falls below the prescribed limit, a loan can be obtained under this facility.

Governments can avail of loans under the Ways and Means Advances (WMA) scheme in three ways: first, under 'Special Ways and Means Advances' by pledging government securities with the Reserve Bank, the interest rate for this facility is lower than the repo rate; second, under 'Normal Ways and Means Advances,' where the interest rate equals the repo rate; and third, through an overdraft, where the interest rate is higher than the repo rate.

The loan amount under the Ways and Means Advances scheme is equivalent to the average of the state's net expenditure and revenue over the preceding three years. The Punjab government used to avail the 'Ways and Means Advances' facility only occasionally, but reports now indicate that this facility is being utilised routinely; for instance, during the 2022-23 financial year, the government borrowed funds under this facility on 116 occasions. The government also made liberal use of Ways and Means Advances during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 financial years. Furthermore, there has been a significant increase in the volume of funds borrowed under this facility.

It is worth noting that the volume of public debt raised by the government, as well as the amount of loans obtained under Ways and Means Advances, has increased significantly. For instance, public debt stood at Rs 8,860 crore during the 2011-12 financial year, whereas it is now projected to rise to Rs 49,900 crore. Similarly, loans amounting to Rs 6,011 crore were availed under Ways and Means Advances in 2011-12, a figure that is now set to increase to Rs 71,250 crore. This situation clearly indicates that Punjab's economy has become heavily dependent on debt, a matter of grave concern.

Regarding the third type of debt, specifically, off-budget borrowings, the CAG has recently raised the issue and, in its report, directed all states to disclose such loans with full transparency; since these borrowings do not initially appear explicitly in the Budget, it becomes very difficult to gauge the actual debt. In the case of Punjab, the CAG has also identified off-budget borrowings amounting to Rs 4,093 crore during 2023-24; according to estimates, these borrowings now exceed Rs 10,000 crore annually.

The foregoing analysis of the various aspects of Punjab's mounting debt clearly indicates that the state is mired in a severe and deep-seated financial and economic crisis. Consequently, the situation demands that the state government take some tough decisions to put its finances and economy back on track.

To begin with, the state must urgently review and rationalise the wide range of subsidies and freebies currently being provided; in other words, these benefits should be restricted to the truly needy.

Secondly, the government must immediately curb its wasteful expenditure. Failure to do so will cause the state to sink so deeply into a debt trap within a few years that rescuing its economy will become impossible.

Thirdly, the government should make sincere efforts to increase its tax and non-tax revenues. Fourth, every effort should be made to boost investment and capital expenditure, which currently stand at very low levels.

In this regard, the state government should engage with the Central Government to seek a long-term investment package and a debt relief package, thereby addressing the acute shortage of investment and capital expenditure in Punjab. Furthermore, the government could seek a moratorium on debt repayment; this would not only halt the repayment process but also suspend the accrual of interest on the outstanding debt.

Kesar Singh Bhangoo is Professor and Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Punjabi University, Patiala.