We’re improving, one step at a time

The first Indian woman fencer to win a bronze in the Senior Asian meet recalls her focused journey, and what lies ahead

CA Bhavani Devi



It has been more than a week since I won the bronze medal at the Senior Asian Fencing Championships in China and I have been asked many times to describe the very moment. Funnily, I am still at a loss for words. I have been waiting for this medal for so long; this bronze will motivate me towards the golden path. Not just me, it’s a moment to savour for my federation as well. We now have a medal to show for our efforts.

My coaches and I have put in countless hours to get there. At every competition, our goal was to improve, give 100 per cent and the medal was the consequence. Sometimes the results are not on expected lines but when you win a medal, you get motivated to work harder. I remember when as a team we started to compete internationally, we would only look at rankings. We thought and prayed that we would clear the first round and then the second.

But I have come to realise that as you progress, you will surely meet top players either in the quarterfinals or in pre-quarters and defeating them is the only way you can reach the podium. I am very happy that this has happened and I was able to beat World Champion Misaki Emura. Now that it is over, I think it is only a small step towards the bigger goals of doing well at the Asian Games, World Championships and Olympics.

One always analyses after a loss. I lost in the semifinal (against Zainab Dayibekova), and the score was 14-15. Agreed, the day could have ended better, but now I realise that I need to work even harder to bridge that gap.

I keep saying hard work is the only way for me because I started late in this sport. I have had very little exposure at the junior international circuit. I remember I was black-carded for turning up late in my first international tournament. That day, I learnt the value of time. I would lose often, as we did not have many professional fencers in the country. I would ruminate over where I was lacking and how much extra effort was needed to be more competitive. I used to focus a lot on those things. This stubbornness has stuck with me since I first picked the sword back in school.

Muruga Dhanushkodi Girls Higher Secondary School in Chennai gave us the option to choose a sport in 2004 but by the time I signed up, the only option left was fencing. I was not interested in studies so I went ahead with it. On the first day, we were told that fencing was an expensive sport and only those whose parents earned well could afford it. When I was asked to quote my father’s salary, I gave a random figure that was much higher than his actual earning. Anyway, the coaches soon found out that we were struggling to pay Rs 250 for tournament entries but since I was developing well for my age — I was in sixth standard then — I was encouraged. Later that year, I was in the team that took part in the district school games. All my teammates and friends won medals except me. I was gutted but then I promised myself that I will be among the medal winners. I started to improve and participated in U-14, U-17, Junior and Senior competitions. This drive to never waver from the focus has kept me going.

My rise is directly related to that of Indian fencing. Though I started to compete internationally in 2007, I got support, financial or otherwise, only in 2015. Now we have young fencers who believe they can win abroad as well. A lot still needs to be done to improve the standard. People think finances are the biggest roadblock in Indian sports. An athlete also needs a good support system of coaches, nutritionists, physiotherapists and everyone has to work together to achieve the podium finish. I am not saying we are lacking, but that we are getting there one step at a time.

— As told to Vinayak Padmadeo

