What the police gain by allowing a protest

BACK in the 1980s, police officers in Gujarat found an accountability-dodging way of dealing with unwanted marches and processions. It went like this — first deny the permission but if the marchers persist, let them pass with police bandobast and after it is over, file FIR against the organisers for the minor offence of the violation of police orders.

It avoided public-police confrontation but eroded the authority of the police so much that few took the denial of a permission to take out a rally seriously. It had adverse implications for law and order.

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In 1985, in the midst of communal tension when parts of Ahmedabad city were under curfew, police denied permission to take out the annual rath yatra but did little to stop it. ‘

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As a result, people came out in large numbers, defying curfew, and joined the procession. When the yatra entered the communally sensitive Dariyapur area, there was trouble. Communal clashes broke out and continued for many days.

This background helped the police in dealing with the issue of permitting rath yatra in 2002 in the aftermath of the Godhra riots. The riots, which had begun in February, had continued to rock Ahmedabad through the second week of May.

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A new team of officers, of which I was a member as Additional Commissioner of Police, restored peace.

But it was a fragile peace and the atmosphere was not conducive for risking a one-mile long rath yatra procession on its 14-km long route that passed through city's most communally sensitive areas.

Our apprehension was that if the yatra was disturbed, our gains in restoration of peace would be wiped out. But on the other hand, it was riskier to invite a confrontation with the public, which was sure to follow if the permission was denied.

So, the rath yatra was allowed but the police negotiated with the organisers and reduced the number of vehicles in the procession and planned the bandobast meticulously.

For the first time, we tried a dynamic deployment of forces, which involved repeated shifting and redeployment of manpower to ensure their maximum concentration on the stretch through which the yatra was passing at any given point of time.

The experiment was successful. The rath yatra passed peacefully. It concluded even before sunset, ie, hours before the usual time. "Peace is real", went the message and the decks were cleared for the timely holding of Assembly elections, which were due later in the year.

In 2017, during the Gujarat Assembly elections, Hardik Patel, leader of the ongoing Patidar agitation for reservation, sought police permission for a rally in Surat.

I was police commissioner there and Surat was the epicentre of the agitation, which had been going on since 2015 and had often taken a violent turn. My first instinct was to deny the permission because if the rally turned violent, it would impact the peaceful conduct of the polling.

We could legitimately disallow the rally because though supporting Congress covertly, Hardik was neither contesting the election nor his outfit had officially aligned with any political party.

But if we denied the permission, confrontation was sure to follow, vitiating the atmosphere for peaceful conduct of polling.

I discussed the question with my officers. All of them favoured allowing the rally. So, we permitted it with the condition that it would not be used for canvassing. The rally passed peacefully.

In November 2023, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner of London, Sir Mark Rowley, faced a similar dilemma when permission was sought for a pro-Palestinian march in London on Armistice Day. The then Home Secretary,

Suella Braverman, publicly advised against giving permission, but Sir Mark realised that confrontation between the police and marchers posed a greater threat to peace than the march itself. He allowed the march and it passed peacefully. It is the duty of the police to uphold people's fundamental right of assembling peacefully.

It should disallow a march only in exceptional circumstances and chiefly to avoid violence by or against the marchers if there is reliable intelligence.

By allowing a march, the police not only avoid confrontation but also express their good intent, which helps in building a bridge of trust with the agitators/ organisers.

It gives the police an upper hand in laying down conditions for the conduct of the march and enforcing them and puts the organisers under a legal and moral obligation to cooperate with the police.

And it leaves the police free to devote their energy and resources in ensuring that the march passes peacefully.