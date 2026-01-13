When daughters are left behind in dynastic politics

At the junction where hard-boiled politics and ambition intersect family loyalty and dynastic dynamics, hangs the destiny of a line-up of women — K Kavitha, Rohini Acharya and her sisters, YS Sharmila, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Sita Soren and Supriya Sule. All of them are aspiring to shake off the shackles of patriarchal authority and become leaders in their own right.

Advertisement

Most of them are the daughters, sisters or daughter-in-law (Sita Soren) of successful regional politicians — K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Jagan) and Shibu Soren. They broke away from parent parties and launched their own outfits and took the offspring to enviable heights . M Karunanidhi, Sharad Pawar and Lalu Prasad are legends and the expectation was they would transcend feudal norms and give their women family members a just deal.

Advertisement

Yet the women find themselves out in the cold or struggle hard to seek a place in the sun and eventually give up for a corner in a mainline party, like the Congress or the BJP.

Advertisement

Clearly, being the first-born daughter or in the case of a subversion of the inheritance "law", as in Lalu Prasad's clan which disregarded the primogeniture system and handed over the political legacy to the youngest son, bypassing seven older daughters, doesn't necessarily translate into political inheritance. The consideration is that a son must appropriate the ownership of the political legacy bequeathed by the patriarch, with scarcely a thought to whether the women can qualify better for the roles envisioned for the legatees.

The New Year didn't begin well for Chandrashekar Rao and his Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) that reigned supreme in Telangana after the new state was carved out, but ceded power to the Congress and BJP in the 2024 Assembly polls. Since then, KCR's son KT Rama Rao calls the shots as the BRS working president, along with his cousins Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar. Kavitha, KCR's only biological daughter (her father had also adopted a girl), hoped to be part of the triad of her father, brother and herself, but no such luck.

Advertisement

Kavitha first fired a protest in May 2025 with an epistle titled "My dear Daddy" to her father, detailing the problems in the BRS, but the letter was ignored and she was suspended. On January 5, Kavitha resigned and announced her intent to form a yet-to-be-named party. She has set up an office christened Telangana Jagruthi. She addressed the press tearfully, saying that she had spent five months in Delhi’s Tihar Jail from August 2024 after the Centre tried to nail her in the Delhi liquor scam that also enmeshed the Aam Aadmi Party.

The event at the Telangana Legislative Council had a soap operatic feel as Kavitha insisted that her struggle was to earn "self-respect" and that even if her father called her back, the BRS was out for her. It took one back to 1995 — before Telangana was created — when the present Andhra Pradesh CM, N Chandrababu Naidu, ousted his father-in-law NT Rama Rao, the then CM, and seated himself in power to pre-empt a takeover of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) by NTR's second wife Lakshmi Parvathi.

Parvathi's remonstrations, accompanied by the flailing of arms and tears, yielded nothing politically because Naidu had established himself as Andhra's opposition pole in the ensuing election. Kavitha's mettle too will be tested in an election.

The melodrama is not confined to the southern states where it is often impossible to distinguish cinematic fantasies from harsh political realities. In faraway Patna, Lalu's once powerful Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) suffered a setback following its rout in the Assembly polls after four of his daughters, led by the feisty Rohini Acharya, walked out of the family to protest the alleged annexation of the party by their brother Tejashwi Yadav and two of his associates. The Singapore-based Rohini, who descended in Bihar to have a shot at politics, had donated her kidney to Lalu and blamed her brother for forcing her exit from the family. Her most recent X post added to the uncertainty shrouding the clan. "Can distinguish right from wrong and aim is also perfect", wrote Rohini, who was accused by Tejashwi's associates of donating a "filthy" kidney to Lalu. Lalu and wife Rabri Devi did nothing to check the implosion.

Cut again to the south: Andhra Pradesh. Jagan might have replaced the Congress first as the ruling party in 2019 and then as the principal Opposition after losing power in 2024, but the move came at the cost of rupturing his family and hurting his sister and mother. Sharmila left the party that she had formed with her brother — the YSR Congress Party. It was sustained on the formidable legacy bequeathed by their father YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who was one of the Congress's most successful regional chieftains but died young. Sharmila launched her own outfit, but seeing that it made little headway, she joined the Congress and merged her party with the parent. She was reportedly told by Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy to keep off from his state and confine herself to AP, where she heads the state unit. Her mother YS Vijayamma quit Jagan's party last year and joined the daughter.

In Maharashtra, the reunion of Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar, whose Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is a part of the ruling BJP-helmed coalition, before the Brihanmumbai MC polls has reportedly unnerved Pawar's daughter and political heiress Supriya Sule, who managed to safeguard the family turf, Baramati, in the 2024 Lok Sabha election from her cousin's predation. The NCP had split by then. However, Pawar Senior's move to negotiate an arrangement with Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy CM, stems from pragmatism because his future plans hang in uncertainty. Pawar could not have retained the Pimpri-Chinchwad turf without Ajit's ground work.

While the female offsprings of dynasts are not assured of a cosy political future, women with no political pedigree or indulgent fathers and brothers have done much better. Mayawati inherited her mentor Kanshi Ram's fruitful legacy. She became UP's first Dalit CM with her own value additions to the political wealth. It's another matter that Mayawati blew up the inheritance and went into virtual oblivion.

Think Mamata Banerjee. So far, the most epochal image in the run-up to the West Bengal polls is Mamata's return as a street fighter, physically defying the ED's raid on the I-PAC, a Kolkata-based think tank engaged in drawing up strategies and blueprints for the Trinamool Congress Party.

So, all is not lost for women politicians, although it's a travesty that Sonia Gandhi doesn’t think that her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has cut the mustard to take over the Congress.