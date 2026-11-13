When Haryanvi is unlearnt

Haryana completed six decades of its formation on November 1. The question arises: what is the current status of Haryanvi, a language so closely associated with the everyday life and cultural identity of its people? How has its place in the lives of its own speakers changed over time?

Perhaps the central crisis of Haryanvi language today is not merely the absence of state recognition or institutional support. Of course, the classification of speech as a language or a dialect is at least as much a question of power as of linguistics.

However, in the present context, a more troubling concern is what may be called linguistic self-erasure on the part of Haryanvi speakers themselves. It is when a community begins to perceive its own language as a liability, a tendency particularly visible in the upwardly mobile sections, who discourage their children from acquiring Haryanvi vocabulary, pronunciation, intonation and expressions. What happens to a language when its own speakers don’t regard its learning as an investment in their children’s future? This is perhaps the most pressing question confronting Haryanvi today.

In my residential apartment society on the Delhi-Haryana border, several families have moved from nearby villages to ensure that their children do not learn Haryanvi. These societies are seen as spaces ‘sanitised’ of Haryanvi, where children are less likely to pick up the language.

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In the English-medium schools around, often learning English or standard Hindi also involves unlearning Haryanvi. In fact, one of the principal institutions contributing to this linguistic self-erasure is the education system. Children are often discouraged, and sometimes even penalised, for speaking their mother tongue in such schools. Ordinarily, education should expand a child's linguistic abilities. Here, however, what should be a process of linguistic addition often becomes one of linguistic subtraction.

An acquaintance once shared an amusing, though rather revealing, episode. His family had received substantial compensation after their agricultural land was acquired. With this newfound wealth, they wanted their five-year-old son — a cheerful, talkative and inquisitive child who had grown up in a Haryanvi-speaking household — to learn angrezi. With high hopes and a hefty fee, they enrolled him in an elite English-medium school. However, in his new school, he became almost silent. Concerned that the child was making little progress in English despite the considerable expense, an elder from the family visited the school. The teacher explained the problem with an example. One day, she asked the boy, “Where is your sharpener?” He hesitatingly murmured “Goj mein.” Perhaps uncertain about the word goj, the teacher repeated the question more sternly. The boy simply put his hand into his pocket and repeated, almost under his breath, “Goj mein!” The teacher told the elderly with some exasperation, “Sir, he is at goj. First, he has to be moved up to jeb, and only then he will come to pocket!”

There is something deeply disturbing here. The child already knew the object and could express himself. He was not linguistically deficient. This is what French sociologist Pierre Bourdieu called symbolic violence. The child is made to feel that the language in which he has always expressed himself is somehow unworthy of being spoken and must be left at the school gate. A child who arrives at school with a language of his own is made to feel that he arrives linguistically empty-handed.

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Living languages survive through their transmission from one generation to the next. This is particularly important for Haryanvi, whose richness, idioms, humour, metaphors, vocabulary and cultural expressions have largely been sustained through everyday speech, social interaction and inter-generational transmission, above all within the family. For a language like Haryanvi, recovering what is lost after the chain of transmission breaks is an enormously difficult undertaking. Nor does the commercial popularity of Haryanvi songs settle the matter. A language consumed on screens is not the same as one spoken to children.

But why has Haryanvi come to be perceived as a liability in the first place? A considerable part of the answer may lie in its particularly strong association with rurality. Speaking Haryanvi does not merely locate a person geographically; it also locate them as a dehati, or outside the conventions of urban respectability. The crisis of Haryanvi is linked to the social value assigned to the agrarian-rural world with which it is associated. In a developmental imagination that equates agriculture with economic backwardness, rural life with social backwardness and rural manners with cultural backwardness, rural speech too comes to be seen as linguistically inferior.

If Haryanvi must be sanitised of its agrarian-rural associations to become respectable, what survives may be an impoverished Haryanvi without much of Haryanvi-ness. There is a fundamental contradiction in wanting to preserve the language while remaining embarrassed by the village, the farmer, the accent and the ways of life from which it draws so much of its meaning. This raises a basic question about what exactly we are willing to preserve when we speak of preserving Haryanvi.

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Learning English or standard Hindi is of course desirable. The problem arises when acquiring these languages requires unlearning Haryanvi. Social mobility need not demand linguistic self-erasure.