 When have-nots have it : The Tribune India

GOOD SPORT

When have-nots have it

Chasing money is not a new phenomenon, or a particular trait of Indian cricket administrators. In sport, it has always dictated which tune the piper would play

When have-nots have it

The Netherlands may have sprung a surprise in the recent cricket World Cup, but no top team is going to line up to play against them in the future. For, where's the money in it? ANI



Rohit Mahajan

WOULD you rather be among the haves than have-nots? Or be an oppressor rather than the oppressed? It might appear to be a moral dilemma that can’t be resolved, but in fact, in the absence of any nuances, the choice, for most people, would be easy — to be among the haves, or the oppressors.

To sport, then — would you prefer to be the Netherlands in cricket, rather than India or Australia? The Netherlands beat South Africa and Bangladesh in the World Cup, but no top team is going to line up to play against them in the future because there’s no money to be made from that — the Netherlands don’t have a massive cricket economy, and they don’t have a billion fans to lure in sponsors with deep pockets. India and Australia have played the Netherlands exactly thrice in ODIs in 20 years, England have played them seven times since 1996.

If teams such as the Netherlands, Namibia, Canada — who have all figured in the 50-over World Cup — are to gain in skills and confidence, they must play the best teams in the world. That won’t happen, because teams and players follow money, not ideals.

Before the 1990s, when India was not the financial capital of world cricket, and there was little money to be made from playing in India, top teams such as West Indies, Australia or England weren’t too keen on a visit. Australia visited India for only one full tour each in the 1970s and 1980s, West Indies toured twice in the 1980s, England sent their team two times in the 1980s and 1990s. England would negotiate with the Indian board for ‘guarantee money’ to be paid to its team, and then send a team of second-choice players.

It’s clear, then, that chasing money in sport is not a modern phenomenon, or a trait peculiar to Indian administrators or cricketers. In sport, modern or old, money dictated which tune the piper would play.

Two wrongs don’t make a right; yet, as any student of human behaviour will tell you, power does not beget empathy, it doesn’t make individuals or institutions equitable.

The world of cricket sees India/BCCI as a bully — which, incidentally, is just what most of the world views the USA as in geopolitics.

It’s easy to understand, thus, why India’s defeat in the World Cup final made a lot of fans in other countries happy — India’s fans, and officials, seemed to believe that the World Cup trophy belonged to Rohit Sharma’s men as by divine right. The team management’s attempt to manipulate pitches to suit the team’s strengths — as revealed by the ICC’s pitch consultant and media reports — was disgraceful. The behaviour of the fans at many venues across the country, and especially in Ahmedabad, was far from sporting — it was always over the top, sometimes ugly.

The fans, drunk on the certitude of victory, were devastated. Some Indian fans, seeking solace, consoled themselves with the childish notion that India were the champions on all days of the World Cup, except one — the final; this view, of course, is nonsensical.

Power and grace

Years ago, a blind fan of cricket, Fred Raffle, made a comment that was heart-achingly sad — Raffle said he didn’t know what beauty was. “I know what the commentators mean when they describe powerful shots of batsmen like Ian Botham,” Raffle told this writer. “But when they talk about the grace of David Gower, I don’t understand it. I don’t know how it would look like.”

Even a blind man knows what power is — the power of Botham or Chris Gayle in cricket, of Rafael Nadal in tennis.

It can be argued that technological advancements in the manufacture of equipment have made more and more fans blind to grace — because grace itself is becoming rare. This is very true for tennis. In the era of the wooden racquets, when the ball did not accelerate unbelievably off the strings, the players played with greater grace and nous, deftly manipulating the angles and speed with a subtle flick of the wrist. But light graphite racquets, and faster strings, allow everyone to impart astonishing power to the ball and hit winners from far behind the baseline — volleying, requiring real skills, is a low percentage shot and is disappearing. In cricket, bigger bats, with a bigger ‘sweet spot’ and thick edges, allow everyone to hit sixers. Former India bowling coach Eric Simons, who played most of his cricket in South Africa in the 1980s and 1990s, told this writer that since balls hit in the air were going up to 50 per cent farther than during his time. “Yes, I think that much increase in the carry (the distance the ball flies off the bat) is quite possible,” Sunil Gavaskar confirmed.

Baseball, which evolved from cricket, is all about power — will cricket across the world go that way? Purists of cricket fear so, and not without good reason — young players, the T20 generation, are growing up with obsessive interest in hitting the ‘maximums’, sixers.

What of grace, then? Federer may have more fans than any other sportsperson in the world, but it’s very likely that the opponents of Nadal and Novak Djokovic fear them more than they fear Federer. Muhammed Ali is the most loved boxer of all time, but those who fought him and Joe Frazier or Mike Tyson feared Ali less than Frazier and Tyson.

Machiavelli asserted that power, manifested through fear, ensures compliance and loyalty — “It is better to be feared than loved, if you cannot be both.” This brings to mind Raffle’s words — people bow down to power, not grace or kindness, in general life, as in sport and its administration.

#Cricket


