When Kamaladevi spoke for Punjab’s children in 1984

IN June 1984, when people in Punjab were struggling to recover from the shock of Operation Bluestar, the army was busy doing Operation Wood Rose, a village-combing operation involving door-to-door searches of rural households. A large number of devotees, who had surrendered before the army in the Golden Temple complex were being shifted from one jail to another in Punjab. Politics, press and police took an active interest in the fate of the young and old, men and women, who were arrested from the complex during and after Operation Bluestar.

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While the potential threat to national security from each such detainee was being assessed in trial courts, there was one woman who was thinking and acting with the heart of a mother. She chose to ask questions that everyone else seemed to have forgotten to mention: What happened to the several children who were detained from the complex? Children are not militants. Are they a national security threat? They were not aware of the imposition of Section 144 either. Can they be kept in the prison forever?

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The woman was Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay (1903-1988), a Kannadiga and grand old lady of India's struggle for Independence. She was a close relative of Sarojini Naidu and a great voice for the rights of women and children.

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After the Partition, she worked for the settlement of refugees and revival of handicrafts. She was among the the biggest forces behind the making of Faridabad as the new city for 50,000 refugees who had come from the North West Frontier Province (NWFP), Pakistan.

Kamladevi was 81 years old when she petitioned the Supreme Court of India under Article 32 of the Fundamental Rights, seeking the court's intervention about the plight of children who were lodged along with convicts in the high-security jails in Ludhiana and Amritsar since June 6, 1984. Several of them had lost their parents in the army action in the Golden Temple complex. Some were in the jail along with their mothers.

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The youngest of them was Babli, a one-year-old girl, who was detained along with her three-year-old sister Rani and their mother Swarn Kaur.

Surinder Kaur was another mother who had been detained along with her four sons, the youngest of whom was Jiwan Singh, aged five.

Another mother was Jamila Khatun with her four children.

Senior journalist Gobind Thukral, then working with the India Today group, visited these children in two Ludhiana jails in September 1984. He met four-year-old Rinku, who had lost his father in the army action and whose mother was missing.

Thukral also met some children who were taking religious education at the Damdami Taksal when they were detained.

The CBI and the IB interrogated these children. According to some sources, little empathy was displayed in the process. Imagine! These were the children who had undergone severe trauma while hiding at the Golden Temple complex during the military operation. They had survived deafening sounds of heavy artillery shelling. At the tender age when they should be hearing lullabies, they heard blood-curdling cries of people wounded and dying. They had survived without food and water in the June summer heat and some of them had even seen their parents dying before their eyes.

Now they were lodged with 'known terrorists, criminals and anti-social elements', as reported by Gobind Thukral. Four young siblings — Jasbir Kaur (two years old), Charanjit Kaur (4) and their two brothers (aged 12 and 6) were sent on judicial remand for violation of Section 144 of the CrPC.

On September 21, 1984, Supreme Court judges, Justice O Chinnappa Reddy and Justice V Khalid, passed an order in the case 'Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay vs State of Punjab and Anr'. The judges directed the State of Punjab to trace the parents or relatives of the children detained in the jails of Ludhiana and Amritsar.

The three mothers mentioned above were directed to be released along with their children. About the other children, the court asked the jail superintendent under which authority their detention had taken place. The court directed their immediate release.

This chapter about the detention of small children and intervention by Kamladevi Chattopadhyay is not remembered even as a footnote in the memory of the June, 1984, events. Only someone with a mother's sensitivity like Kamaladevi could have been so alive to the plight of the children whom she had never met or heard about earlier.

She was not worried about the tall talk of national security concerns and fight against secessionism, etc. She was not even projecting herself as a civil liberties activist or something similar.

She had devoted her life to the struggle for swaraj and after Independence, her life was devoted to art, handicrafts and the rehabilitation of those uprooted in the Partition.

She was acting like a mother for the mothers and their children, securing a place for them under the sun beyond the iron bars of high-security central jails of Ludhiana and Amritsar in 1984.

Kamaladevi married into a family whose members had associations with Lenin and Rabindranath Tagore. She herself worked with Mahatma Gandhi. In fact, she returned from London to work with Gandhi in 1923.

Separated from her poet and actor husband Harindranath Chattopadhyay in 1955, she devoted her life to the conservation of Indian craft and the building of institutions devoted to art and culture. She was among the first Indian women to contest an Assembly election.

Her voice saved the already traumatised childhood of so many children in 1984. We should not choose to forget her gesture whenever the painful memories of June 1984 are revisited every year.