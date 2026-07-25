When students refuse silent obedience

Recently, during an interaction with a group of Class XII students in Varanasi, a bright young girl asked me a question: “Sir, what do you think about what is happening in the national capital — thousands of young students overcoming their fear, facing the brutality of the police force and expressing their concerns about the legitimacy of the National Testing Agency, or the absence of even minimal moral accountability on the part of the government and the Minister concerned?” The recurrence of paper leaks has trivialised the very meaning of a standardised test like NEET, she had asserted.

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Her sharp question, I must say, made me happy. After all, far from existing as just an atomised, insulated 'exam warrior' obsessed with her own career, she could see a link between her own destiny and the larger public issue.

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In other words, as sociologist C Wright Mills would have said, she could relate her biography to history. In the process of conversing with her and her friends, I began to reflect on three pertinent issues related to the state of democracy, people's movements or the culture of protest and the crisis of the prevalent education system.

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First, when young students assembled at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and marched towards Parliament — supposedly, the temple of Indian democracy, it conveyed a strong message. If a government loses the art of empathic listening, and remains intoxicated with the arrogance of power, it eventually loses its legitimacy. Well, the government, because of the might of its coercive machinery, the all-pervading propaganda machinery or even the magic of 'charisma' the supreme leader embodies, might feel tempted to entertain an illusion that it can always succeed in imposing the culture of silence and receiving unconditional loyalty from people.

Well, even if you continue to win elections, hypnotise a large section of people through the addictive drug of the Hindu vs Muslim binary, or diminish the Opposition parties through diverse forms of Machiavellian strategies, there are moments when ordinary, unknown people — say, perplexed and bewildered young students and their parents — overcome this culture of silence, raise their voice and acquire the courage to ask difficult questions to the government.

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I am not sure whether this movement too will eventually lose its momentum and it will be business as usual. However, I strongly believe that if there is any lesson the ruling regime can learn from this movement, it is precisely this: The arrogance of power is often the leading cause of the fall of many governments; and hence, it is good if even the most powerful ministers learn the lesson of humility or the art of mindful listening, and seek to understand the people's “mann ki baat.”

Second, this movement conveys a message that the ruling regime as well as ordinary citizens like us ought to internalise. What sustains democracy is the culture of resistance and protest. It is sad that in a society that saw great creative dissenters like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, BR Ambedkar and Jayaprakash Narayan, the ideological apparatus of the ruling regime has created an environment in which every form of resistance or dissent is castigated or seen as some sort of an 'anti-national' or 'pro-Pakistani' endeavour initiated by a bunch of 'urban Naxals'.

A nation does not progress — politically, culturally and ethically — if people remain passive and silent. What sustains democracy is not unconditional conformity, but our creative agency or critical thinking.

If you truly love your country, you ought to raise your voice against the way, say, our development model continues to reproduce the social, economic inequality, causes massive environmental damage, destroys good public universities and makes it almost impossible for bright (but economically deprived) students to get education from 'five-star' private universities.

When the Establishment ridicules those who raise their voice against this form of injustice as 'andolanjivis' or problematic 'cockroaches', it indicates that our democracy is fast becoming like some form of electoral autocracy. Democracy loses its creative vitality and gets reduced to the ritualisation of periodic elections.

Hence, the protest that we are seeing arouses hope: youngsters and ordinary people are overcoming the culture of silence and associated psychology of fear. In a way, it is not just politics; it is the pedagogy of hope.

And finally, let this movement not be equated with select leaders (even though I admire Sonam Wangchuk's dedication and Rahul Gandhi's concerns); it is a moment of awakening on the part of innumerable youngsters in the country. Possibly, they are realising that there is something more to politics than the act of stimulating people on the basis of their religious identities or the carefully crafted discourses of hyper-nationalism.

However, I keep asking myself whether these youngsters are really understanding that their concerns have to go beyond the mere resignation of the minister concerned. After all, they must understand that the prevalent system of education itself is pathological; it is not just about the issue of paper leaks.

In a way, the one-sided importance attached to highly problematic standardised tests like NEET, JEE and CUET has devalued and almost destroyed our schools, and given birth to the huge mafia of the coaching industry in the country. Moreover, here is a market-driven system that overemphasises select career options in engineering and medical sciences and devalues all alternative choices, or fails to create job opportunities for those who wish to excel in liberal arts and humanities.

Not surprisingly, tests like NEET and JEE have caused widespread anxiety and tension and created the ground for all sorts of malpractices, including the recurrence of paper leaks. It is high time GenZ began to think more critically and expanded its politico-pedagogic horizons.