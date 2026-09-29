When the profit motive enters the doctor’s room

Indian private healthcare is confronting a social and ethical crisis that has developed over four decades, beginning with the entry of corporate houses into hospital care and accelerating with foreign direct investment, venture capital and private equity. The crisis is structural. The growth of private healthcare has created arrangements in which doctors are expected to generate revenue for hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and allied interests. Clinical judgment, which should be guided by patient need, is exposed to commercial incentives that can encourage medicalisation.

This transformation has altered the doctor-patient relationship. The physician is no longer only an independent professional accountable to a patient. Many doctors remain ethical and many corporate hospitals provide excellent care, yet these incentives make professional independence harder to preserve.

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One example is employment in corporate hospitals. Doctors may receive good salaries, but they face expectations linked to revenue, patient volumes, investigations, admissions and procedures. Research on corporatisation in India has documented revenue targets, pressure to convert consultations into admissions or interventions and declining autonomy.

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Such arrangements redefine what constitutes a ‘good’ doctor. A clinician who counsels patients, recommends watchful waiting or advises against an expensive procedure may generate less revenue than the one ordering more investigations and interventions.

Once commercial productivity shapes evaluation, even well-intentioned doctors can work within incentives misaligned with patients’ interests. Many physicians have little influence over pricing, billing or business strategy, so expertise can coexist with declining autonomy.

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The pharmaceutical industry raises a related concern. Some companies use strategies that make marketing difficult to distinguish from medical education. Conferences, advisory boards, speaker programmes and hospitality have long blurred this boundary. The Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices addresses gifts, travel and hospitality, yet influence operates through subtler channels. A doctor may appear as an ‘expert speaker’ while being expected to use standard company slides, with little room for independent judgment.

Hospital pharmacies illustrate this ecosystem. Many hospitals operate in-house pharmacies stocked with selected brands, while doctors may be encouraged to prescribe them. Patients may be told that the exact brand must be purchased even when alternatives exist. A rule intended to preserve prescribing responsibility can therefore be commercially interpreted in a way that can restrict patient choice and increase hospital revenue.

The anti-obesity medicine boom of the past 18 months illustrates this tension. GLP-1 receptor agonists and related therapies are major advances that can benefit appropriately selected patients. Yet their promotion through a growing number of conferences and continuing medical education events, at which doctors may sometimes appear more as product advocates than independent experts, deserves reflection.

Medical experts must remain interpreters of evidence rather than brand ambassadors. Their role is not only to explain what a drug can do, but also who does not need it, what uncertainties remain, what adverse effects and costs are involved, how long treatment may be required and which non-pharmacological approaches remain important. Yet medicines occupy centre stage in corporate healthcare.

These concerns are longstanding. In 2018, Samiran Nundy, Keshav Desiraju and Sanjay Nagral edited ‘Healers or Predators? Healthcare Corruption in India’, examining conflicts of interest, corporate hospital practices, pharmaceutical influence, medical regulation and professional ethics. Their continuing relevance is troubling. Indian medicine has repeatedly identified the problem, but correction is limited.

Weak regulation is central. India has ethical codes governing doctors and rules regulating pharmaceutical marketing. Referral commissions, inappropriate inducements and commercial influence are prohibited. Yet enforcement is inconsistent, fragmented and reactive, often following complaints or scandals rather than systematic monitoring.

A regulatory system cannot depend on whistle-blowers. Conflict-of-interest declarations should be routine and public. Kickbacks, referral commissions and concealed commercial relationships should invite penalties. Ethical codes mean little when enforcement is uncertain.

In 2022, the National Medical Commission recommended a modified ‘Charak Shapath’ for students entering medical education, intended to replace the Hippocratic Oath historically administered to doctors. The proposal generated debate. Both traditions place service, restraint and patient welfare at the centre of medical practice.

As private healthcare grows, the more important question is what healthcare system students enter after taking the oath. An oath becomes symbolic if young doctors train where commercial targets, conflicts of interest and unnecessary interventions are normalised.

Other developments have intensified these pressures. India is positioning itself as a destination for medical tourism, while specialist medical education is expanding. Both bring benefits but can also consolidate the economic power of hospital networks. Specialists depend on institutions for infrastructure, diagnostics, patient flows and professional visibility, which can shift bargaining power away from clinicians.

Healthcare has long involved money, hierarchy and conflicts of interest. Nor are corporate hospitals or pharma companies inherently unethical. The concern is that medical care is equated with more medicines, tests, supplements, procedures and higher costs. Doctors may end up validating products of marginal relevance, while patients receive interventions they may not need. The essential question is whether commercial interests remain subordinate to clinical judgment or gradually begin to determine it.

The spirit of both Hippocrates and Charak converges on this point: medicine exists first for the patient. Preserving that principle is essential for professional autonomy, rational care and public trust. Once patients suspect that tests, prescriptions, referrals or procedures carry hidden financial interests, it erodes the moral authority of doctors and turns medical care into a marketplace exchange.

The crisis, therefore, is not only about what medicine costs. It is about what medicine is becoming. India needs a modern healthcare system in which capital serves care, technology serves judgment and institutions protect, rather than compromise, professional ethics. An oath matters only when the system makes it possible to honour it.

The writer is a physician and author of

‘Pill-Free: You Don’t Need Everything You Have Been Prescribed’