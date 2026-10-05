When US Defence Secretary silences generals

While civilian control of the military is one of the foundational principles of a democratic state, the recent aggressive actions of US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth presage a destructive fracture in the American civil-military equation. However, India's experience offers a compelling counterpoint. On September 30, at the Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Hegseth announced a sweeping 20% cut in senior military ranks, besides other structural changes like creating an autonomous warfare command.

The address also contained highly hostile criticism of the previous military leadership and the Pentagon bureaucracy. His language was particularly offensive, unparliamentary and inappropriate: "We are no longer the woke department or the weak department. Simple translation of that: no fatties, no trannies, no beardos, no weirdos, no wimps, no radicals. Just warriors. Just tough, ready, committed troops." He also stated: "The ideological clowns are out. The patriotic cowboys are in, with testosterone testing on top. Diversity is not our strength. Unity is our strength."

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It was not the first such episode. In September 2025, when addressing the military's senior leadership Hegseth sharply criticised senior officers, referring to "fat generals" and telling officers who did not support his agenda that they should resign.

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The announcement of a further 20% reduction in positions for generals and admirals is the latest in a series of sweeping changes implemented in the US military establishment. Reuters reported that the plan would reduce billets for one- to four-star officers, with some positions eliminated and others downgraded. It follows an earlier initiative to reduce senior leadership positions by at least 10%. In fact, the proposal to reduce billets for senior ranks predates Hegseth.

Importantly, the issue is not whether the number of senior officers can ever be reduced. It is how such decisions are reached, whose professional advice is considered and whether dissenting military assessments remain possible without career consequences. That distinction is crucial. The US system was deliberately anchored to preserve professional military advice while ensuring civilian supremacy. Under the Goldwater-Nichols framework, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is the principal military adviser to the President and Secretary of Defence. The Chairman is required to consult the other service chiefs and combatant commanders and, where appropriate, present the range of military advice and options. Their duty is not to agree with the political leadership. Their duty is to provide their best professional military judgement, including when that judgement is inconvenient.

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Civilian control, therefore, does not mean exclusion of military advice. It means that the civilian authority makes the final decision after receiving professional advice. While a civilian secretary is constitutionally the head of the Department of Defence, the erosion of trust and the dismissal of military wisdom risk turning strategic decisions into political gambits with the lives of service members and the safety of the nation at stake. It does not, however, mean that political leaders should substitute political judgment for professional military advice. The strength of the civil-military relationship lies in the separation of roles with elected leaders determining national objectives and professional military leaders advising on what the application of military power, resources, time and risks involved.

Recent developments in the US raise important questions about whether this balance is being adequately maintained. While streamlining a bloated bureaucracy is a legitimate goal, the manner and context of these cuts are deeply troubling. Reports indicate that Hegseth has already driven out or blocked the promotions of dozens of officers, a disproportionate number of whom are black or female without offering clear explanations.

By addressing the junior ranks directly on September 30 to criticise their senior leadership, Hegseth bypassed the traditional chain of command and signalled a profound disrespect for the institution's hierarchy by publicly humiliating it. Pitting the military rank and file against their leaders is playing with fire. Reports also suggest that major combat operations, specifically Op Epic Fury against Iran, were launched ignoring professional military advice.

Hegseth had earlier served in the Army National Guard as an infantry officer with tenures in Iraq and Afghanistan. However, a few years of combat service at the tactical level, while laudable, does not prepare an individual for the higher direction of the military during peace or war. Tactical leadership involves leading a platoon or company in a specific battle space. Strategic leadership involves understanding the nuances of deterrence, the long-term implications of force posture, and the intricate relationship between diplomacy and defence.

Hegseth's background as a media personality and his relatively brief military service do not validate his strategic acumen required to run the Pentagon. The danger lies in the assumption that because one has worn the uniform, one knows better than the collective wisdom of the joint chiefs. This can lead to micromanagement and the dismissal of career officers who possess decades of experience in planning, logistics and grand strategy. It replaces professional judgment with political loyalty, creating a military leadership that is afraid to speak truth to power for fear of being purged.

The civil-military equation relies on a delicate balance which comes under severe test during war. Historically, during the Vietnam War, civilian leaders overruled military advice, leading to disastrous results. The lessons drawn from such episodes will are enduring and have undiminished significance. For the US military, the breakdown of the civil-military equation is not just an internal personnel issue but a national security vulnerability that adversaries will inevitably seek to exploit. Restoring respect for professional military advice and halting the politicisation of the officer corps is a matter of survival.

India has traditionally maintained a strong principle of civilian supremacy over the defence forces. Unlike several countries in the neighbourhood, the Indian military has remained firmly subordinate to the elected political leadership and has not sought a political role for itself. This has been an important institutional strength of Indian democracy and must be preserved. During Operation Bluestar in 1984, the army was ordered to clear Sikh separatists from the Golden Temple, a mission fraught with religious and political sensitivities. The army did not hesitate. It acted swiftly, fulfilling its constitutional duty without passing judgment on the political context.

India's civil-military construct and relationship has evolved and matured over a period of time since independence. The most serious example of civil-military dissonance in independent India is the run-up to the 1962 Sino-Indian War. The Army's professional assessments of the military feasibility of the forward policy were not adequately integrated into political decision-making. There was a major disconnect between political objective-evicting Chinese forces from areas claimed by India-and the military resources, logistics, infrastructure and equipment available to implement it. There was also a serious breakdown of trust between Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Defence Minister Krishna Menon and sections of the military leadership.

The resignation and its subsequent withdrawal by the Army Chief, General Thimayya in 1959 was an avoidable sordid saga. It can be argued that from 1971, India's civil-military equilibrium started stablising, generating strategic synergy for national security. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's government had a political objective in East Pakistan, but the military leadership, particularly the Army Chief, General Sam Manekshaw, was allowed to assess the timing and military conditions required for achieving it.

India's higher defence management reforms have, in fact, recognised the importance of this relationship. The creation of the Chief of Defence Staff in 2019 was specifically intended, among other objectives, to provide the government with a single-point military adviser on tri-service matters and improve integration among the three services. For India, this is particularly important because the country faces a security environment in which military decisions cannot be separated from long-term strategic consequences. India has two nuclear-armed adversaries, unsettled borders, maritime vulnerabilities, terrorism, grey-zone activity and the rapidly changing character of warfare. A decision to employ military force may therefore have consequences extending well beyond the immediate battlefield.

The political leadership needs to understand not merely whether a particular operation is militarily feasible, but also its likely escalation dynamics, sustainability, ammunition requirements, impact on readiness, implications for another theatre and the possible response of the adversary.

A mutually respectable relationship between civilian leadership and military professionals is fundamental to national security. But civilian supremacy should not evolve into civilian micromanagement, nor should political considerations ignore objective, well-informed advice on defence matters.

However, the final decision will and should remain with the political leadership. The undermining of professional military advice can result in several detrimental consequences like impaired operational readiness, erosion of respect and morale, long term national security risks, and reduced public faith in the military to deliver during emergencies. It is imperative that the lessons of history guide contemporary and future leaders in fostering a civil-military equation that respects and values the indispensable contributions of professional military advice.