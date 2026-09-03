When young Indians stop being afraid

SOMETHING happened at Jantar Mantar this summer that I am still trying to understand. At first sight, there was nothing mysterious about it. Young people gathered in protest over examinations, unemployment and other grievances. There were slogans, placards, social media campaigns and confrontation with the police. India has seen student protests before, many of them much larger. None of this by itself explains why I keep returning to Jantar Mantar.

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Perhaps I have been asking the wrong question. The question may not be what happened at Jantar Mantar, but what happened to the young?

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The protest centred on real grievances, but its growth seemed disproportionate to any single demand. It garnered an extraordinary following on social media. Yet numbers on a screen are not people on a street. Millions may press a button out of curiosity or anger without leaving their homes. For some time, the multitude existed largely on phone screens. And yet they were there — not necessarily at Jantar Mantar, but across the country: watching, commenting, making memes, writing slogans and poetry, circulating videos, arguing, laughing and sharing. Something without much organisation, structure or resources had caught their imagination. It was like a green shoot appearing on a tree that had long seemed dry.

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Then the street and the screen began feeding each other. What happened on the ground was carried elsewhere; what was created elsewhere returned as slogans, posters, jokes and arguments. The distinction between participant and spectator became blurred. Even this, however, does not fully explain what followed.

The police action can be debated separately. State force often gives a movement a life its organisers themselves could not have given it. But I am less interested in what the police did than in what the young did afterward.

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Consider a small incident. A young girl finds a police bus carrying away fellow students. A police vehicle, uniformed men and detained protesters represent authority far greater than one young woman standing on a road. Yet she stands before the bus and demands that the students be released. They are released. The importance of the moment lies not merely in the release, but in what must already have happened inside that young woman before she could stand there. Where did the fear go?

India has never lacked brave young people. One act of defiance proves little. The question becomes significant when similar acts appear often enough for us to wonder whether something more fundamental is changing. Is the youth beginning to see authority differently? Are they discovering that a policeman is answerable to law, that a minister can be questioned, an institution challenged and that something does not become right merely because somebody older, more powerful or respectable has pronounced it so?

Perhaps, more importantly, they are discovering one another. Young Indians grow up carrying identities of caste, religion, region, language, class and gender. These do not disappear at a protest. In the face of a common danger, the person beside you can cease momentarily to be a social category. She becomes the person who holds your arm when the police advance; he becomes the stranger who gives you water. Someone you never knew becomes the person whose detention makes you stand before a police bus. Centuries of prejudice cannot disappear in a few weeks, but an experience has occurred — and experience is difficult to unlearn.

There is another clue: language. Concern has been expressed about abusive, irreverent and startling language used by young protesters, particularly girls. One need neither approve of it nor romanticise vulgarity to ask what lies underneath it. Why are girls speaking like this? What inhibition has disappeared? What relationship with authority has altered? What code of "proper" feminine public behaviour has lost some of its power?

A girl using an abuse stopping a police bus is not a revolution. But suppose young people begin doing things they have been conditioned not to do: questioning authority, overcoming fear, laughing at power, crossing inherited boundaries, challenging prescribed gender behaviour and standing up for strangers. What would we call that? I ask because another process is taking place. There are attempts to "reculturalise" Indian youth "jo raasta bhatak gaye hain" through social media: to acquaint them with stories from the shastras, the wisdom of saints and gurus, and civilisational inheritance; to bring them closer to traditional ideas of food, dress, habits and behaviour and away from what is perceived as corrosive Western modernity. The intention may be sincere. But has the problem been correctly understood?

What if this generation does not suffer primarily from a lack of knowledge? The young Indian carrying a smartphone inhabits an intellectual universe unimaginable to earlier generations. The same screen can take her to the Ramayana, the Constitution, Ambedkar, Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Vivekananda, Marx, Savarkar, feminism, caste debates, science, history and events across the world. Much of the information may be superficial or false, but its plurality is real. More importantly, the young can compare, question, search for alternative interpretations, discover contradictions and challenge the challenger.

Knowledge no longer travels only vertically — from elder to child, teacher to pupil, authority to citizen. It also moves horizontally among millions of people who may never meet. That alters the relationship between knowledge and authority.

There is nothing wrong in telling a young person a story from the Ramayana. Civilisations survive partly because they continue telling their stories. But why assume that the listener will derive precisely the lesson we want them to learn? She may ask a question, know another version, interpret Sita differently or find rebellion where we intended to teach obedience — and she may still love the Ramayana. The assumption that young Indians can be "brought back" may misunderstand both the young and culture itself. Brought back to what?

That question takes me again to Jantar Mantar. Perhaps we have been examining it too exclusively as a political event — asking what protesters demanded, how government responded, what police did and who gained politically. These are legitimate questions, but perhaps not the most consequential ones. Governments come and go, ministers survive or resign, examinations are held again and controversies are replaced by others.

But what happens when fear begins to recede? What happens when a generation discovers through collective experience that authority can be questioned, strangers can stand together, inherited divisions can be crossed and an individual who appeared powerless yesterday can stand before a police bus today?

Whether this change is political, social, technological, generational or cultural — or something of all of them — is difficult to say. Nor would I yet call it a cultural revolution. Revolutions are easier to identify retrospectively than while one is living through them.

But perhaps that is the question Jantar Mantar has left behind. We were watching the protest and asking what it would do to the government. Should we instead have been watching the young — and asking what it was doing to them?

Harish Jain is an author and publisher