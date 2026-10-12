India's economy is growing at a rate most countries would envy. The Finance Ministry's latest evaluation predicts growth of about 7.3 per cent for the three months of July to September. In the period April to June 2026, GDP increased by 7.8 per cent, driven by growth in manufacturing and the services sector. Nevertheless, a worrisome issue underlies these impressive figures: where are the jobs that match India's GenZ expectations?

In August 2026, the most recent monthly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) figures showed the general rate of unemployment to be 5 per cent, although unemployment among people aged 15 to 29 remained much higher. It rose to 16.2 per cent in June before falling to about 15 per cent by August, while the figure for the illiterate was only 0.3 per cent. Put another way, about one in six young people in the labour force was unemployed.

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This is especially worrying because India's demographic dividend is not permanent. According to the State of Working India 2026, the proportion of people in the working age group is expected to start decreasing after 2030. The window to turn a young population into an economic benefit is therefore shrinking.

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The unemployment figure in India may mask the actual quality of employment. In 2025, 56.2 per cent of workers were self-employed, whereas 23.6 per cent were employed on a regular wage or salaried basis. Although manufacturing's share of employment rose to 12.1 per cent, agriculture still accounted for 43 per cent of employment.

This indicates that India's problem is not simply producing more jobs, but producing jobs that are productive, stable, adequately paid, and matched to people's skills.

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The education-employment gap worsens the problem. The ‘State of Working India 2026’ states that graduate unemployment stands at nearly 40 per cent among people aged 15 to 25, as compared with about 20 per cent among those aged 25 to 29. In 2023, of 63 million graduates aged 20 to 29, 11 million were unemployed. Therefore, a degree now tends to give access only to a queue, not a career.

Why is growth not generating enough good jobs? First, how growth is structured matters; capital-intensive, highly productive sectors can generate significant economic value without absorbing many workers. Growth driven by finance and technology is desirable, but India cannot meet its large employment challenge by relying on sectors that employ few people.

Secondly, manufacturing has not yet acted as the major source of employment that took people from the farms to the factories as it did in East Asian countries such as China, South Korea, and Vietnam, where tens of millions of people were moved from agricultural work to factory jobs in the production of clothes, shoes, toys and electronics. In India, manufacturing accounts for only one-seventh of GDP and employs one in nine workers.

However, the most recent Annual Survey of Industries provides encouraging evidence: manufacturing output rose 7.81 per cent in 2024–25, employment rose 7.19 per cent, and the total number of people involved reached 2.10 crore. Emoluments also rose by 12.08 per cent. Nevertheless, organised manufacturing remains small, with about 1.9 crore people employed in it and 3.3 crore in the unorganised sector.

The scale is still not great for an economy in which millions are joining the labour market; India needs manufacturing that is not just bigger but more labour-intensive—this should include textiles, apparel, footwear, food processing, furniture, toys, and electronics assembly, as well as higher-end industries. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have favoured capital-intensive sectors over labour-intensive ones.

Thirdly, the number of graduates is growing faster than the availability of quality jobs. The solution is to make degrees more relevant, reinforce vocational routes and link education directly with employers.

The way forward is a jobs-first growth strategy. Now, employment must drive growth, so attention should focus on Gen 's discontent. The strategy should put MSMEs at its heart. It can help thousands of small firms reach productivity and employment thresholds by providing faster payments, cheaper working capital, easier access to technology, and a compliance framework that rewards formalisation.

The PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, with an outlay of Rs 99,446 crore, seeks to create more than 3.5 crore jobs over two years, including about 1.92 crore individuals joining the formal sector for the first time. Its true success, nevertheless, should be judged not by the amount of incentives paid out but by how many young people remain productively employed after the subsidy ends.

The skills policy should face the same scrutiny. Apprenticeships should link the classroom and the workplace. ITIs and polytechnics should involve employers more, offer industry-designed courses, and recognise workplace learning.

Finally, instead of simply competing for investment announcements, states should compete on the number of jobs created, the number of apprentices trained, the number of women entering the workforce, and the number of young people moving from informal to formal employment.