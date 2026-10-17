Who decides what we eat during Durga Puja

The increasing emphasis on vegetarianism as a cultural ideal raises uncomfortable questions about caste, nutrition and individual freedom. India's relationship with food has always been layered.

A meal can reveal where someone comes from, the community they belong to, their economic circumstances, and their place in the social hierarchy. Yet there is a growing tendency to present vegetarianism as the defining feature of Indian food culture. The debate over non-vegetarian food around Durga Puja pandals in Bengal brings these tensions into sharp focus.

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The question is not whether a family or religious group may choose vegetarian food for its own observance; it plainly may. The question is whether one dietary preference should determine what other people may eat, sell or bring near a shared public festival.

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There is nothing objectionable about vegetarianism. It is a perfectly legitimate choice, whether motivated by religion, compassion, health or personal preference. The difficulty begins when that choice acquires moral authority over what others should eat.

In India, food has long been entangled with caste. Distinctions between supposedly pure and impure food formed part of a social order governing who could cook, who could serve, who could share a meal and whose touch was considered polluting.

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BR Ambedkar examined the relationship between food practices, particularly beef consumption and the historical construction of untouchability. His interpretation of the origins of these distinctions remains a subject of historical debate, but his broader insight remains important: food restrictions can become instruments through which social boundaries are maintained.

The association of vegetarianism with ritual purity among sections of traditionally privileged castes contributed to a hierarchy of dietary practices. Meat consumption carries social stigma quite apart from questions of nutrition or health. The Pew survey found that 53% of General Category Hindus are vegetarians, compared with 40% among Hindu respondents belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other lower-caste categories. The old hierarchy of the Indian plate should not be repackaged as modern nationalism.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad recently urged Durga Puja organisers in Bengal to keep non-vegetarian food away from puja pandals, while clarifying that it was not seeking a blanket ban on non-vegetarian food during the festival.

That distinction matters: a request about conduct inside a pandal is not the same as a rule for an entire festival or region. But it also raises a larger question: who gets to decide where a festival's dietary boundaries lie, and whose customs are treated as the standard for everyone?

Bengali Hindu traditions have never been uniformly vegetarian. Fish occupies an important place in Bengali cultural life, and some Shakta traditions have historically included animal offerings and non-vegetarian ritual food. Who, then, gets to determine the correct Hindu dietary practice?

A family observing vegetarian restrictions during a festival is exercising its religious freedom. Another family following a different regional tradition is doing precisely the same. The problem arises when one interpretation claims authority over others.

Indian religious practices have evolved through regional histories, local customs, sectarian traditions and diverse philosophical interpretations. Attempts to impose a single dietary template overlook this complexity.

Meat, fish and eggs can provide high-quality protein and important nutrients such as vitamin B12, iron and zinc, omega-3 fatty acids. A diet dominated by refined carbohydrates, sugar and fried foods does not become healthy simply because it is vegetarian. Nor does eating meat compensate for a diet lacking vegetables, fibre and dietary diversity.

The relevant questions are nutritional adequacy, dietary diversity, affordability, quantity, preparation and individual requirements. Whether a food satisfies a particular ideological preference is a different question altogether.

India's diversity should be on the plate too. Our vegetarian cuisines are among the most varied and sophisticated in the world. They deserve celebration, preservation and promotion. But so do the fish curries of Bengal, the seafood of coastal India, the meat preparations of the Northeast, and the food traditions of communities that have historically remained outside dominant cultural narratives.

A country as diverse as India should be particularly reluctant to establish a single dietary ideal. Religious institutions may follow their traditions, and individuals should be free to observe their dietary beliefs. Public institutions, however, have a responsibility to respect social diversity and, especially in nutrition programmes, to place public welfare above cultural preference.

India does not need a uniform menu to establish a common identity. Its food traditions have developed through centuries of coexistence, exchange, adaptation and disagreement. The question is whether we are willing to acknowledge that diversity without turning the contents of someone's plate into a measure of cultural legitimacy.