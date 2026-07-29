Who is a ‘good’ protester

The spectacle of protest has always mattered: it is about creating shared emotional templates through which strangers find common cause, build solidarities and produce collective political narratives. The performance of emotion is therefore central to both politics and protest. Dramatic images of suffering, sacrifice and state repression often become enduring symbols of political struggle because they leave lasting impressions on the public imagination.

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The crackdown on the ongoing youth protests has certainly produced such images of suffering. Yet what distinguishes these protests is something else altogether: the refusal of young, largely GenZ protestors to conform to conventional expectations of what a “serious” protestor must look like. Instead of allowing the protest to be represented only through pain and victimhood, they have meme-ified it. Humour, parody, satire, irony and internet culture have become political tools through which demands are communicated, solidarities are built and audiences beyond the protest sites are reached. In doing so, these protestors have transformed the moral language of protest itself.

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Every protest carries implicit expectations about appropriate emotions. Certain feelings and behaviours are considered politically legitimate while others are dismissed as frivolous. A “good” protestor is expected to display righteous anger, disciplined restraint, visible sacrifice and suffering. Disruption must remain measured, the right slogans must be raised, and suffering must be publicly legible enough to evoke sympathy from the citizenry at large. The legitimacy of the movement often rests on whether protestors perform these emotions convincingly.

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The ongoing protests disrupt this template. Alongside images of police crackdown and exhaustion, social media is flooded with memes, jokes, playful banter, edited videos and satire emerging from the protest sites. Perhaps for the first time, a movement of this scale has simultaneously become a site of humour, creativity and cultural production. This is not to suggest that suffering is absent. Far from it. Protestors from different parts of the country continue to occupy public spaces under difficult conditions, facing shortages of sanitation, drinking water and basic necessities. Their bodies remain on the line. The threat of surveillance, detention and physical violence is constant.

Yet alongside this ever-present vulnerability exists something equally striking. There is laughter, parody and music beside fear. There is dancing, singing, sport, friendship and collective care alongside political resistance. Sensitivity, empathy and vulnerability coexist with playfulness and joy. It becomes important to note that humour does not dilute politics. It has the potential to make political messages more memorable and more creative.

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It is therefore unfair to dismiss the dancing, singing, memes, jokes, eating, “vibing” and everyday conviviality of the protest sites as evidence of political unseriousness. Such criticism merely reproduces a deeply conservative and regressive imagination of political struggle, one that insists seriousness must always appear sombre, expressed through visible misery.

But why must political struggle demand the suspension of joy?

The sharing of food and essential supplies sustains bodies; the sharing of humour shows that people do not fear power. Protest need not be experienced only through fear and control. Politics, demands and joy can coexist.

Indeed, dancing, cleaning, helping, eating together, making friends, learning and unlearning are forms of collective political life. They reveal not only the lives of those who are resisting but also the kind of life they seek to build. They embody a politics that refuses to separate dignity from pleasure or resistance from everyday life.

This politics of affinity is peculiar and its language is equally distinctive. The vocabulary of democracy, constitutionalism and accountability is aligned with internet slang and meme culture. The content of the public performances of the protestors is peculiar in terms of both communication (speech) and conduct (action).

There is another expectation that continues to shape the idea of the “good” protestor: that they must be above politics. Demands are framed as being in the interest of society at large, non-partisan and somehow detached from politics. But every demand made in public is inherently political. Every assertion of rights, every challenge to authority and every claim upon the state is political by definition. Even joy is political. So is ambition.

Acts of laughter, humour and play within heavily policed protest spaces are profoundly political acts. They temporarily transform spaces designed to intimidate into spaces of collective belonging. One function of an armed state presence is, after all, to produce fear and discipline. To laugh beside the state apparatus, to respond with parody, is to redistribute power and agency (however briefly). Memes, puns and satire are counter-hegemonic practices.

The absence of visible melancholy should therefore not be mistaken for the absence of political commitment. The politics of play is compatible with the politics of solidarity. Collective action has always been sustained through shared bodily and emotional experiences of fear, excitement, exhaustion, hope and joy alike. These experiences generate shared memories, shared stories and shared repertoires of resistance. They subvert the dominant language of power while simultaneously affirming life at the protest sites.

The ongoing youth protests remind us that political performance is changing. Protest no longer speaks only through confrontation, sacrifice and suffering. It also speaks through memes, humour, dance, parody and everyday acts of collective care. Far from weakening dissent, these repertoires expand its democratic possibilities. They challenge not only state authority but also our inherited assumptions about what political seriousness is supposed to look like.