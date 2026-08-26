Who was Anand Hingorani

A NEWS report in The Tribune (August 21) said that descendants of Anand T Hingorani had put up for auction the handwritten notes of Mahatma Gandhi for Rs 16.2 crore. The identity of the bidder was kept secret. The notes comprised 688 daily messages sent by Gandhi to Anand T Hingorani after the death of his wife, Vidya, on July 20, 1943.

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Anand Hingorani (1907-1990) belonged to Karachi. He was a staunch follower of Gandhi. His father, Tota Ram Hingorani, worked as a chief engineer in Iraq and after his retirement, Tota Ram helped Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose form the INA.

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Anand was only 13 when Gandhi launched the Non-cooperation Movement on August 1, 1920 — the day Lokmanya Tilak died. Young Anand was so inspired by the movement that he started wearing khadi clothes from that very day. He was a law student when he first met Gandhi at the Lahore Session of the Congress on the banks of the Ravi river in 1929. Gandhi asked him to join his Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. Along with his wife, Anand began living in the ashram.

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Anand was among the first batch of 78 ashramites who undertook the historic Dandi March on March 12, 1930. Anand was imprisoned five times during various movements led by Gandhi. In August 1942, he started distributing pamphlets, exhorting people to join the Quit India Movement.

He got a shock when his wife Vidya died on July 20, 1943 following a stomach infection in Wardha. Their son Mahadev was just 10 years old. Anand was devastated by her untimely demise. Gandhi had been detained at Aga Khan Palace at that time. Kasturba Gandhi died there on February 22, 1944.

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Gandhi was released on May 6, 1944 after he suffered from a serious infection. Only then did he come to know about the demise of Vidya and Anand's distraught state. In June 1944, Gandhi sent handwritten messages to Anand to offer him solace. His first message was the same one that Bapu had received from his American admirer, Mrs Glen Snyder, from Iowa after Kasturba’s death. It said: "You cannot say, you must not say that she is dead. She is just away...." Gandhi added: "Do not feel forlorn, as God is always your permanent companion." Gandhi continued to send consoling messages daily for 688 days. The messages addressed subjects such as ahimsa, celibacy, untouchability, anger management and metaphysics.

After Independence in 1947, Gandhi asked Nehru to include Anand in his Cabinet and Nehru agreed. But Anand refused the offer, saying that he could not bargain his fight for Independence for governmental bonus. Instead, he decided to live in Bombay and start an archival project to edit, publish and preserve Gandhi's scattered writings, speeches, quotations and artefacts, like his charkha, copy of the Bhagavad Gita, etc.

He compiled Gandhi's writings and speeches into 52 volumes. He also compiled the 688 messages into a book titled "Thoughts for the Day". It is priced at Rs 1,550 and available on Amazon. This is how Anand Hingorani spent the rest of his life, spreading Gandhian philosophy and preserving his legacy.

The auctioneer, Saffronart, has not disclosed the identity of the descendants. It is not yet known whether the proceeds of the auction would be used by the descendants for personal gain or to establish a trust to perpetuate the memory of the great freedom fighter, Anand Hingorani.

RN Malik is Engineer-in-Chief (retd), Public Health Dept, Haryana