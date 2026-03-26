Why Bhagat Singh defies easy labels

BHAGAT SINGH was not merely a young man who died early. He was a young revolutionary who chose to die. At 23, when most people are still finding direction, he had reached a clarity that bound thought to action with uncommon force. His sacrifice was neither impulsive nor tragic in the ordinary sense — it was deliberate, reasoned and political. Fully aware of the consequences, he embraced them with conviction, understood the inevitability of the gallows and yet, moved forward with a conviction that transformed death into an instrument of awakening.

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In him, ideas did not remain confined to books; they found their fulfilment in action. To begin with, Bhagat Singh, therefore, is to begin not with the question of how much he read or what label we assign to him, but with the rare unity of intellect, purpose and sacrifice that defined his life.

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It is precisely this unity that makes attempts to define his intellectual identity both compelling and problematic. In his article, "Why Bhagat Singh was not a Marxist thinker" (The Tribune, March 23), Bhagwan Josh cautions against reading Bhagat Singh as a systematic Marxist and questions the tendency to equate textual engagement with ideological commitment. The intervention is important — not least because it departs from Josh's own earlier position.

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In his work in Punjabi, where he has devoted a detailed discussion to "Bhagat Singh da Markasvad (Marxvaad)", Josh argues at length for Bhagat Singh's Marxist orientation. He locates Bhagat Singh within the distinct Leninist current that was emerging in Punjab between 1928 and 1931 — an intellectual formation grounded in study, debate and ideological seriousness and set apart from what he saw as the more pragmatic and often anti-intellectual strands within Indian communism.

The contrast between Josh's two positions is striking. In the earlier formulation, Bhagat Singh appears as part of a developing Marxist trajectory; in the recent article, he is distanced from that framework because textual engagement does not amount to ideological practice.

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This shift is not merely interpretive; it reveals a deeper tension within historiography itself — whether Bhagat Singh is to be understood through the texts he encountered, or through the political conditions in which he acted and the choices he ultimately made.

It is in this context that comparisons are often invoked —most notably, with figures such as Che Guevara, an Argentine Marxist revolutionary, and Antonio Gramsci, an Italian Marxist philosopher. Yet such comparisons, while intellectually tempting, can obscure more than they illuminate.

Gramsci's intellectual formation was rooted in a sustained engagement with European philosophical traditions, producing a systematic body of theoretical work. Guevara, too, emerged from a different historical trajectory, where revolutionary action and ideological articulation evolved within a distinct Latin-American context.

Bhagat Singh's path was neither identical nor derivative. He entered the national movement propelled not by a completed ideological system but by an inherited political consciousness, sharpened by experience and directed by an intense moral resolve — a jazba (passion) that preceded and, in many ways, anchored his later intellectual engagements.

To read him solely through such comparisons is to risk mistaking resemblance for equivalence. Bhagat Singh did not write to construct a theory in the abstract; he read, selected and deployed ideas in the urgency of political struggle. His writings do not aspire to systematic closure; they bear the marks of a mind working under pressure — absorbing, testing and reshaping thought in relation to action. The search for a fixed ideological label, therefore, tells us less about Bhagat Singh and more about our own desire for intellectual categorisation.

It is here that the recurring emphasis on the number of books he read reveals its limitations. Claims that Bhagat Singh read several hundred books — often repeated without scrutiny — have acquired the status of fact. Yet these claims rest on a fragile methodological base. Much of the material cited in support of such numbers does not constitute a personal record of reading but emerges from a wider archival context shaped by colonial surveillance and collective activity within the revolutionary network.

The same caution applies to the interpretation of the 'Jail Notebook'. It has often been treated as evidence of systematic study, with the number of quotations taken as an index of the number of books read. But the notebook itself does not support such a reading. It is a working document — an assemblage of extracts, phrases and reflections that Bhagat Singh found useful or striking. To treat it as a bibliographical record is to impose a structure that the document was never meant to bear.

What emerges instead is not a closed ideological system but a mind in motion — engaging with diverse sources, absorbing ideas and reshaping them in response to immediate political needs. His references range across revolutionary, nationalist and socialist writings, but they do not resolve into a single doctrinal identity. They point, rather, to an evolving and pragmatic engagement with ideas.

Attempts to fix Bhagat Singh within rigid categories — Marxist, anarchist, nationalist — often tell us more about our own need for classification than about his thought. It is easier to assign labels than to engage with complexity. It is easier to count books than to understand what reading meant in a life shaped by urgency, risk and purpose.

Bhagat Singh's life resists such simplification. His courtroom statements, his hunger strike and his prison writings reveal a figure who combined intellectual curiosity with remarkable moral clarity. His critique of imperialism was inseparable from a vision of a just and egalitarian society, yet it remained open, dynamic and responsive to context.

When a student, a worker or a farmer raises the cry of "Inquilab zindabad", the question of ideological classification dissolves. The slogan survives because it speaks to a condition, not a doctrine. In the same way, Gandhi continues to inspire acts of resistance across contexts that would have been unimaginable in his own time.

In the end, Bhagat Singh does not need to be measured by the number of books he read, nor confined within the boundaries of any single ideology. At the age of 23, he consciously embraced death, transforming his trial and execution into a political act of enduring significance.

His greatness lies not in accumulated reading, but in the clarity with which he understood his time — and the courage with which he chose to act within it.