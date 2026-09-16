Why Brown Oxfords matter in the police force

THE uniformed services speak even before they act. Their language is not words, but turnout, bearing, manners and protocol — a grammar borrowed by the police from the Army, perfected over centuries. That grammar is now breaking. What look like small lapses — a bouquet here, a jutti there — is actually a cultural dilution that tells the citizen that we are no longer a disciplined force, but a festive crowd in khaki.

Consider a recent, disturbing trend: presenting bouquets to an officer on joining or taking over charge. In any uniformed service, the only greeting prescribed on such an occasion is a salute. The salute is a recognition of the rank, not the person, and of the State that confers it. A bouquet is personal, festive, corporate. It is fundamentally unprofessional. It reduces a constitutional moment of command to a welcome party.

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Uniformed manners have a precise lexicon. An officer who extends his hand for a handshake expects a firm, single-handed shake — equal to equal, or gracious from senior to junior. What we see now is the junior clasping the offered hand with both hands, bowing slightly, eyes searching for approval. It looks servile, not respectful. Respect in uniform is never servility. The manual says: stand to attention, salute, then shake hand if offered. One hand. Brief. Eyes front.

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So is the question of which side to walk. The junior always marches on the left of the senior, leaving the senior's right hand — his sword hand, historically — free. This is not British nostalgia; it is functional etiquette that signals who is in command. Today, we see huddles, officers walking behind netas, or worse, crowding the senior from all sides for a photo-op. The formation has been replaced by a durbar.

Nowhere is the compromise more visible than in the shoes — a uniformed man's commitment to his profession symbolised in leather. Police regulations, under the pattern codified in the spirit of the Uniform Rules of 1954 and state police manuals derived from it, are unambiguous. Brown Oxford — closed lacing, five eyelets — for gazetted officers. Brown Derby — open lacing — for non-gazetted upper subordinates. Black Derby for constables and head constables. This is hierarchy made visible, instantly readable.

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What do we see now? Gazetted officers wearing designer brown shoes with brogue patterns, pointed toes, branded buckles — shoes meant for boardrooms, not bandobast. And at the other end, the foot soldier — the constable who holds the lathi and the line — seen in juttis, in Punjabi gurgabis, even in sports shoes on duty. How can a force claim to be uniform when its feet are not?

Earlier, central purchase and issue ensured pattern — uniformly. The colour, the cut, the last were the same from the IG to the recruit. Now, allowances are paid and each man buys his own. Economy has killed uniformity. This extends to the trouser itself. The police trouser has a straight cut, with creases sharp enough to be called a weapon.

Yet officers are seen shaping it bell-bottom, or tapered to skinny, as and when fashion dictates in films. Some pad their shirt collars with an extra cloth inside, lest the collar wear out early or to avoid washing the shirt. A collar liner to save laundry — what does it do to the pride of the uniform?

A similar aberration is the tailoring of pen slots and reading glasses slots in the front pockets of shirts — unauthorised, unsightly, and a clear violation. The pocket is for a small notebook, not a stationery shop.

And then the mobile phone — carried under the shirt buttons, making bellies protrude a tad more, the shape of the device visible under the fabric, making the appearance unwieldy and comic. A uniformed officer on duty with a bulging shirt is not a picture of alertness. The wireless set has a pouch. The mobile phone, if permitted, has to be on the belt, not inside the shirt like smuggled contraband.

Certain niceties go with wearing a uniform which no manual needs to teach. One removes one's peak cap if there is a dead body lying — as a mark of respect to the dead and to mortality itself. That small act tells the public that the uniform knows humility. That practice is fading.

We also confuse sensibility with sycophancy. Removing shoes while entering a religious place in the Indian scenario is not indiscipline; it is in keeping with the sensibilities of the people being policed.

Community policing demands cultural deference. But what is not demanded is officers in states like UP seen showering flower petals on kanwariyas from helicopters or roadside. Caesar's wife must be above suspicion and must treat all and sundry equally well. Today it is kanwariyas, tomorrow it could be another procession. The police cannot be seen as partisan flower girls for any community to please political bosses. Their neutrality is their real uniform. Once that is stained, no amount of khaki can cover it.

The same goes for medals. On ceremonial occasions —Republic Day, Police Commemoration Day, or formal mess functions — retired officers can flaunt their medals and ribbons of recognition. But these days, even at private parties, officers are seen wearing miniature replicas of medals on blazers and even on kurta-pajamas. A medal is not jewellery. It is earned by blood and service and is to be worn only where the regulations allow and with the dignity it commands.

Turnout in uniformed services used to be the hallmark symbol of professionalism, quite apparent to all. Barring the Army, which still guards its turnout with zeal, this is being compromised everywhere else. A police force that looks casual will act casual. A force that cannot respect its own shoes, its own salute, its own side to march, will not command respect on the street.

The uniform does not make the man; the man must make the uniform worthy. It is time to call back the quartermaster, re-issue the pattern, and re-teach the chapter on manners.

Rajbir Deswal is former Additional Director General of Police, Haryana