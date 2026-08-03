Why cities flood & still run dry

THE monsoon has again shown how quickly water can overwhelm the infrastructure. Assam's floods have affected lakhs of people, while flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district have damaged houses and blocked dozens of roads. Mumbai has seen flash floods, Bengaluru weeks of persistent storms and Delhi the opposite crisis: residents queuing for tankers in 40°C heat, with irregular or contaminated water supply, even as the next spell could bring parts of the city to a standstill.

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Our cities have never felt more fragile, despite more infrastructure. Infrastructure built on linear systems cannot withstand climate stress. Cities must move from extract-use-discard systems to circular systems that reuse water, recover value from waste and reduce pressure on landfills, aquifers and drains.

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India is far more urban than it seems. It was already 63 per cent urban in 2015, double the official 2011 Census figure. The Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission installed taps, built toilets and strengthened waste management systems at scale. Yet cities face water shortages and landfill fires in summer, open waste burning in winter and floods during the monsoon.

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Urban systems remain linear. Water is drawn from rivers, lakes and aquifers, used once, and then drained as "wastewater". Cities collect almost all the generated waste, yet more than 20% still piles up in landfills for lack of treatment infrastructure, while 17% ends up in open fires and water bodies. Such systems buckle under heat, erratic monsoons and depleting groundwater.

Circularity changes the operating logic. It treats used water as a supply source instead of a pollutant and organic waste as clean energy and compost, not landfill mass. It closes the loop: extract, use, treat and reuse. India's urban used water and organic waste sectors represent economic opportunities of $35 billion and $91 billion, respectively, by 2047.

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Policy is beginning to recognise this. The Union Budget 2026 allocated Rs 1 lakh crore to smaller cities through the Urban Challenge Fund. It aims to increase infrastructure investments in water, sanitation and waste, with central assistance covering a quarter of project costs, if half the financing is raised from the market. The Sixteenth Finance Commission also pushed fiscal autonomy for urban local bodies (ULBs), requiring 5% annual growth in own-source revenue to qualify for the allocated performance grant. Truly circular cities need a stronger fiscal ecosystem.

First, cities need to diversify funding. Urban services have long depended on public finance and centrally sponsored schemes. ULBs must also tap private investment. Ganga states have successfully adopted the hybrid annuity model for privately developed used water treatment infrastructure, where government payments linked to plant performance cover construction and long-term operation costs. Ahmedabad, Ghaziabad and Lucknow have issued municipal bonds to finance used water and solid waste management infrastructure.

Second, cities must improve cost recovery. Tiered tariffs and user charges could help municipalities cover infrastructure and service delivery costs. This includes competitive pricing of treated used water, kept lower than freshwater rates and tiered by treatment quality and user type, with bulk industry and commercial users paying more. User charges could also be integrated into annual property tax or utility bills, as Ahmedabad and Bengaluru have done.

Third, cities should create markets for reclaimed products, such as treated used water, biogas, and compost. This needs supporting policies, strong monitoring, reporting, and verification systems to ensure product quality. Indore's 550 tonnes per day biomethanation plant under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 leverages the GOBARdhan and SATAT schemes to manage organic waste. It produces 15 TPD of compressed biogas for city buses and municipal vehicles. Digestate is converted into organic compost and sold to farmers.

Fourth, cities need localised action plans. Without city-level reuse plans, treated used water reuse potential for irrigation, industry, and construction remains untapped. Municipalities need clear targets, identified users, and business models, as Thane, Surat, Prayagraj, and Varanasi have shown. Varanasi and Prayagraj are reusing treated water in agriculture, with plans to scale reuse to other sectors. This should become the norm, even beyond large cities. Similarly, the Swachh Bharat Mission mandates city-level solid waste action plans using ward-level data to customise area- and generator-specific solutions for the city. Surat's Anudan scheme funds housing societies for door-to-door garbage collection and waste segregation.

When the 2027 Census numbers arrive, they will likely confirm what already feels true: India is not becoming urban; it already is. The question is whether what we've built, and what we build next, is designed to last or simply to leak.

Views are personal