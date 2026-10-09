Why Delhi Police fail at Jantar Mantar

HOW come the Delhi Police are risking far more adverse attention in handling the ongoing Jantar Mantar 2.0 than during the Jantar Mantar 1.0 in June-July? How do we explain that such a seasoned police outfit seems to have learned almost nothing from their recent setbacks?

During the first version, the police had attracted allegations of large-scale high handedness, including the use of pellet guns, to prevent protesters from marching to Parliament. Allegations this time include, in addition to widespread beating and insulting of non-violent protesters, sexual assault on young female journalists covering an earmarked protest site. The word FIR is as much in buzz as SIR.

Advertisement

The problem of the Delhi Police is not a constable with a lathi or an officer with an ego. It is a law with a colonial memory, a police force with a political compass and a governance model that still treats citizens as subjects.

Advertisement

For two decades, Jantar Mantar was India's Hyde Park. Then, in 2018, the National Green Tribunal banned protests there for noise pollution and the Supreme Court in Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS) vs Union of India (2018) restored it, but with a caveat: right to protest is fundamental, but can be regulated. "Dissent is the safety valve of democracy. If dissent is not allowed, the pressure cooker may burst." That safety valve is now jammed.

The way the Delhi Police have handled the last three years of rolling protests at Jantar Mantar —from wrestlers to Ladakh groups to students — shows systemic failures. The laws themselves are undemocratic. The Delhi Police still operate with Section 144 CrPC (now Section 163 BNSS) and Section 30 of the Delhi Police Act, 1978, as their default tool. Impose, deny, detain are lifted straight from the 1861 Police Act — a law made after 1857 to protect the Raj, not the public. The logic is that public assembly is a threat to be licensed, not a right to be facilitated.

Advertisement

Compare this to what the Supreme Court said in S Rangarajan vs P Jagjivan Ram (1989): Freedom of expression cannot be suppressed on ground of threat of violence by opponents. The State must protect the speaker, not silence him. And in Anuradha Bhasin vs Union of India (2020): restrictions must be proportionate, necessary and least intrusive. A blanket denial of permission for months, or caging protest in a 200-metre barricaded box with no toilets, no shade, and no access to media fails every test of proportionality.

The Delhi Police are directly under the gaze of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Their administrative outreach is Lutyens', not the citizens'. This structural reality creates what the National Police Commission (1979-81) and the Supreme Court in Prakash Singh vs Union of India (2006) called the biggest disease: political interference and lack of functional autonomy.

When permission for a protest is decided not by a public order assessment but by who is protesting against whom, the police cease to be a law enforcer and become a gatekeeper. The same Jantar Mantar that is denied to one group for "traffic concerns" is allowed to another with tents and loudspeakers. Citizens see the double standard; they lose trust, and the uniform loses legitimacy.

In the colonial doctrine, the citizen is a subject to be controlled. In the democratic doctrine, the citizen is a rights-bearer to be protected. The handling at Jantar Mantar — midnight detentions under preventive sections, confiscation of blankets, pulling of turbans, dragging women by hair — as seen during the 2023 wrestlers' protest — reflects the former. It is not crowd control. It is a crowd humiliation. The Kerala High Court in Upendra Kallu Rathod vs State (2022) had reminded police, "You are not dealing with enemies of the state."

To salvage their image, the Delhi Police need a democratic reset:

a) From permission Raj to facilitation model, a transparent protest protocol under MKSS guidelines. An online single-window with 48-hour deemed approval, clear decibel and sanitation norms, designated liaison officers. As London's Metropolitan Police do, the Delhi Police should publish reasons for denial in writing, open to judicial review.

b) Body-cams and De-escalation SOP: Make body-worn cameras mandatory for all Jantar Mantar deployments. Training in de-escalation as per the Bureau of Police Research and Development manual, not lathi-first doctrine.

c) Administrative outreach, not barricading: Set up a Protest Facilitation Cell with water, medical aid, media enclosure, and a senior officer who actually talks to protesters.

Here are proven policing practices for Jantar Mantar-type exuberant gatherings — what good police forces actually do, in India and globally: The Dialogue Model (Swedish/German) suggests a three-tier contact: 1. Dialogue officer talks to protest leaders days before. 2. The negotiation team steps in on the day of protest. 3. The intervention team checks violence. Delhi Police itself experimented with this format during the farmers' protest 2020 — where DCPs who met the kisan groups daily had zero violence on their border.

The facilitation, not permission (UK Metropolitan Police SOP) model guides the police not to ask, "Should we allow?" But "How do we allow it safely?" Written reasons for denial are released within 24 hours, not oral 'higher orders'. A practical checklist includes a site map, entry, exit, water, toilets, ambulance lane, media gallery, and a time-box (10 am-6 pm) with loudspeaker norms as per the MKSS judgment.

Proportionate Force Doctrine is the key to stamp legitimacy on police action. Escalation ladder is strictly observed: Communication > Containment > Controlled dispersal —lathi is last, not first. No preventive detention for peaceful assembly would be the norm — the SC in Arnab Goswami vs State said dissent cannot be pre-empted. Body-worn cameras create accountability both ways. Delhi's 2023 pilot in three districts showed complaints dropped 40%.

Tamil Nadu's 'May I Help You' may be quoted as an administrative outreach that works. One senior officer is posted as protest facilitator — his job is not to stop, but to ensure protesters get water, medical help and can submit a memorandum. Videography of the entire protest prevents the kind of negative narrative that extends protests indefinitely. The New Zealand Police, after every large protest, publish a one-page 'After Action Report' — how many personnel used, how many detentions, any injuries. Builds trust.

The best police forces in democracies don't win against their own citizens — they facilitate them. But, until a police unit enjoys a political reset that a protest is about enabling it safely, every new protest will become another PR disaster and another judgment against it.