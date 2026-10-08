Why it is not wise to rush into online testing

It is no longer a secret that the task force for exam reforms is in place to push and effectuate the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) transition to online exam format. The presence of Nandan Nilekani is to provide a respectable cover to the recommendations from a committee whose members are ideological associates or confirmed acolytes or are expected to be compliant with the diktats of the government.

There is almost an evangelical belief that technology can fix the problem of paper leaks, whose provenance lies elsewhere. The problems of leakage arise out of collusion, corruption and complicity embedded in the system. Against this backdrop, a switchover to online system will only be a leap of faith. Culled from the NTA's experience, the question that is explored here is what happens to the integrity of the exam when the trail of fraud disappears and who, in the process, stands to suffer unequally.

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The government order constituting the task force is clear about the objective of testing the system "anchored on maximum utilisation and leveraging of latest technologies." In para 5(f) of the Terms of Reference, the task force is mandated to recommend "the latest technologies that should be leveraged across all the dimensions of exam conduct, including AI, blockchain and other emerging technologies."

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A few years ago, with the Radhakrishnan committee's report on shifting examinations from pen-and-paper method to the online mode, the drift was known. Now, several actors who were associated with the NTA and NEET exam have come out clearly that conducting the exam offline is the root cause of the leaks. The diagnosis is wrong.

The actors are viewing how the NTA can handle it rather than figuring out how the exam can be conducted in a secure, transparent and equitable fashion for students. The possibility that the integrity of the exam can be compromised with the disappearance of the trail of fraud does not appear to be on the radar. People will just not get to know and the government will do the gatekeeping.

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Technology by itself could be a problem when many students are in "waithood" as they await digital empowerment. Being able to use a smartphone is not the same as using a computer or laptop. A substantial portion of the students fall in this category, particularly the ones from poor backgrounds, who are first-generation learners.

Research shows that expanding digital access does not guarantee equitable participation by the poor and marginalised. Evidence suggests that expansion of digital infrastructure can reproduce and deepen pre-existing forms of exclusion and can develop new vulnerabilities.

It is a problem for SC, ST and women candidates, particularly for women belonging to these groups. For students of the deprived groups, online examination will be analogous to serving food in the fox's bowl in Aesop's fable, leaving the crane unable to eat. More importantly, if there is a covert objective, with technology, it can be achieved very well without any trace. In the end, detection becomes well-nigh impossible. Technology can exacerbate the problems within a collusive and gamed ecosystem.

In China's Gaokao exam for college-level entry test, 138 lakh candidates appeared for a pen-and-paper exam. This is not an online test despite China being technologically more advanced and prepared for the switchover. Our own UPSC conducts Civil Services (Preliminary) examinations for 15 lakh candidates on a single day. This exam is not online. The UPSC is ruthless about the cancellation of the whole exam even if leakages take place in a few centres.

Impersonation in online exam is facilitated by the non-availability of adequate nodes (computer units) for an exam like NEET. A maximum of around 1 lakh nodes is available on a day because there are other online exams conducted by states and other agencies. Consequently, the exam is to be conducted over multiple sessions, depending on the number of candidates. This enables an imposter to appear in different sessions. Though it is possible to put an effective mechanism in place to control it, corrective against collusion is awfully complicated.

Online exams are mostly conducted in private centres where invigilators are either poorly paid employees or outsourced personnel, organised by a private agency. Whereas, government teachers as invigilators in offline exam have a higher stake in their job and are less amenable to inducements, personnel in private centres can be lured to accept collusive arrangement.

There are solver gangs in operation, new disruptive technologies are being used in connivance with personnel at the centre. During the JEE (Main), 2021, conducted by the NTA, remote screens of candidates were created by attaching a device to the candidate nodes in collusion with some staff at the centres. Answers were keyed in from remote centres, which resulted in the cursor moving without the mouse being used.

In Sonepat, a candidate was caught and the CBI inquired into the matter. It was successful in booking some of the accused, including a Russian national who was apparently the linchpin. New technology will surface from time to time and catching up will not be easy.

Single-centre cities like Itanagar, Aizawl, Leh, etc are preferred by many candidates having no connection with the city as it is easier to establish collusion there. These locations have attracted students from far-off locations and scoring for them has been very high. Particularly of interest are candidates appearing in multiple JEE(M) in a year, improving their scores from a low percentage of 20% to the extremely high of 99%, which is just not possible.

Governments deny malpractices, then create a narrative and control the truth. Online test is easy to hijack by miscreants and for the government to bury the truth. We could be having first-world ambitions, but our state capacity and robustness of systems are highly questionable.

Government actors are keen on online exams, regardless of preparedness and appropriateness, to do the chest-thumping on the one hand and to stave off outside scrutiny on the other. It is perhaps unwise to abandon the pen-and-paper test and rush into the online format without taking care of the basics. If we do, we may have to regret at leisure.

Views are personal