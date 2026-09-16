Why it’s vital to win the tech war

CHINESE President Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit Washington DC on September 24 amid calls from industry majors for “pacing the frontier” of artificial intelligence (AI), even as Beijing has accused the US of scaremongering aimed at curbing its lead in AI technologies.

The two countries are locked in a contest for technological primacy, one in which China’s humanoid robots are eclipsing champion sprinter Usain Bolt’s benchmarks. This spectacle is the visible tip of an iceberg of State capacity and capital mobilisation that has allowed Beijing to seize the lead in 69 of the 74 critical and emerging technologies, according to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s Critical Technology Tracker.

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Critical technologies are defined as current and emerging technologies with the capacity to significantly enhance — or pose a risk to — a country’s interests, including its economic prosperity, social cohesion and national security. Amid this tech race, where does India stand, and can it still stake a credible claim to Industry 4.0 before the window closes?

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Beginning with AI, the technology now consuming capital at a pace without precedent in economic history, the Union Budget 2026 allocated roughly Rs 10,000 crore (about $1.05 billion) to the IndiaAI Mission over five years, with the actual fiscal-year earmark being Rs 1,000 crore. Private pledges of over $250 billion by 2035, announced with fanfare at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi this February, sound impressive — until they are set against what Beijing and Washington are doing in real time.

China has unveiled a 2-trillion yuan (about $295 billion) national AI infrastructure plan for the next five years alone. The US’ AI investment is set to reach 2% of GDP in 2026 itself and account for more than 80% of this year’s $800-billion global AI spending, according to TS Lombard, a buildout that might eclipse even the Gilded Age’s Railway Mania as the largest infrastructure project in American history. Bridgewater Associates, Goldman Sachs and Lombard Odier converge on similar figures, placing US AI infrastructure spending in the range of $650-800 billion or 2-2.5% of GDP. American private AI investment alone reached $285.9 billion in 2025, more than 23 times China’s $12.4 billion.

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The next highest-spending nations, Norway and Saudi Arabia, will each spend merely 0.7% of GDP on AI this year; China’s data-centre spending is approximately 0.4% of GDP, behind Malaysia and Sweden. The World Economic Forum’s ranking of historical AI investment as a share of GDP from 2010 to 2024 places India at the eighth position among 11 countries surveyed, with a range of just 1.2-1.8% of the 2024 GDP, against China’s 1.7-2.6% and America’s formidable 3.4-5.1%

Quantum technology exposes the same pathology in starker relief. The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser’s ITES report from April last year concedes that China’s National Natural Science Foundation leads in all four domains of quantum science research funding, and in quantum computing specifically commands a lead of roughly 2:1 over the US National Science Foundation.

Global government funding figures make the disparity vivid: China, an estimated $15.3 billion; Germany, $5.2 billion; the UK, $4.3 billion; the US federal figure, $4.1 billion; France, $1.3 billion; the EU, $1.08 billion; and India, $735 million — unable even to breach the billion-dollar threshold.

India’s National Quantum Mission, with its Rs 6,000-crore (around $0.7 billion) outlay spread across eight years, is dwarfed not only by China’s roughly $15-billion commitment — nearly double the EU’s $8.4 billion and more than four times the US government spending of about $3.7 billion — but also by Japan’s single-year commitment of $7.4 billion in 2025. Germany, Britain, France and the Netherlands all outspend India manifold.

Semiconductors follow the identical arc of asymmetry. The US CHIPS and Science Act authorises about $280 billion to anchor domestic research and manufacturing. China’s Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, across its three successive phases, has amassed cumulative assets under management approaching $100 billion, with the third phase alone accounting for around $47 billion. India’s semiconductor mission, spanning two phases, carries a total fiscal outlay of Rs 2.03 lakh crore (about $21 billion).

Critical minerals, the feedstock without which none of this technological architecture can be built, present an even more structurally disadvantageous picture for India. China has invested upwards of $24 billion in lithium, cobalt and nickel operations spanning Chile, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Indonesia and Myanmar, from which it now sources 80-95% of its imports of these key minerals, creating a deep, mutually reinforcing dependency. For instance, the DRC supplies nearly 95% of China’s cobalt.

The International Energy Agency’s Global Critical Minerals Outlook 2025 found that China is the leading refiner in 19 of the 20 strategic minerals, with an average market share of 70%, a processing chokehold that even Washington — spending at warp speed with the full weight of allied coordination — will take years to loosen.

India’s National Critical Minerals Mission, with its Rs 34,300-crore (nearly $3.6 billion) outlay over seven years to secure supply chains for 30 vital minerals, faces the daunting challenge of catching up with an adversary that has spent two decades locking up global supply.

In genomics and biotechnology, the story is repeated with a different vocabulary. India’s genomics market, projected to reach $1.86 billion by 2033 at a 16.6% compound annual growth rate, is a promising commercial trajectory, but it is modest against a global genomics market valued at $32.65 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $94.86 billion by 2030.

According to the OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development), China overtook both the US and the EU to become the world’s leading producer of impactful biotech publications in 2016, and by 2022 its output was three to four times that of Europe.

In 2023, China led globally in most-cited papers across synthetic biology, commanding 61% of the global share; genomic sequencing and analysis at 42%; novel antibiotics and antivirals at 30%; and biological manufacturing at 29%.

China’s large-scale collection of genetic data supports these research efforts. The Biosecurity Law 2020 designates human genetic material as a national strategic resource, harvested through the 46-petabyte National Gene Bank operated with BGI Genomics, which in 2024 launched a whole-genome database of China’s ethnic minority populations.

As Xi Jinping and Donald Trump prepare to shake hands next week while their nations pour hundreds of billions of dollars into critical technologies, India’s outlays in each of these domains remains in single-digit billions. India possesses the demographic scale and engineering talent pool, but talent without capital is a wasted endowment.

The remaining 74 years of the 21st century will belong to those nations that are the leaders of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Manish Tewari is Lok Sabha MP and former I&B Minister