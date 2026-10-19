Why Punjabi deserves official recognition in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir government has committed to introducing a Bill to grant Punjabi official-language status in the forthcoming Budget Session, following weeks of agitation by the Punjabi Basha Morcha in Jammu. For more than 14 days, people from different communities have been participating in the Morcha, demanding recognition for a language with deep historical and literary roots in the region.

Until 2020, Urdu and English were the official languages of Jammu and Kashmir. That year, Parliament through J&K Official languages Bill, recognised Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi as official languages for the first time alongside Urdu and English. The inclusion was a welcome step but Punjabi, despite its rich literary heritage and longstanding presence in the region was not included.

Punjabi’s story in Jammu and Kashmir is much older and richer than its present demand for official recognition. It lives in Sufi poetry, the writings of authors across religious communities, historical records and partition memories passed down through generations.

From the Tawi and Chenab to Poonch, the Kashmir Valley and Gurez, J&K’s diverse languages reflect centuries of interaction and linguistic connections. Punjabi’s links with several of these traditions reveal a legacy that transcends distinct identities.

Understanding why Punjabi deserves official recognition begins with acknowledging and examining its longstanding place in J&K’s multilingual history.

Punjabis distinct place in J&Ks History.

The misconception that Punjabi speakers in J&K belong exclusively to the Sikh community overlooks the region’s historical record. Sikhs constituted only 1.9% of the population in the 2011 Census, but Punjabi’s literary and cultural presence extends well beyond religious boundaries.

One of the earliest example of Punjabi writer from Jammu and Kashmir is Suthre Shah, born in 1615 near Baramulla, Kashmir whose Fakhrey Fakhrey Suthreh Shah belongs to the region’s early Punjabi literary tradition. A locality named Suthra Shahi still exists in Srinagar.

The history of Punjabi in J&K becomes even more compelling when we turn to its 18th and 19th Century Sufi poets and spiritual traditions.

Mian Muhammad Bakhsh (1830–1907), the revered Sufi poet from Khari Sharif near Mirpur, gave Punjabi Sufi literature one of its most celebrated works, Saif-ul-Malook. Written in the Western Punjabi/Potohari/ Shahmukhi tradition and enriched by Persian and Arabic vocabulary, his poetry remains an important part of the region’s literary and spiritual heritage.

Hazrat Mian Abdullah Larvi Ji, born in 1863, Hazara composed spiritual poetry in Punjabi and Gojri, including in the Siharfi tradition. His followers regard Punjabi as the zubaan of their murshid or spiritual guide. His shrine at Darbar Baba Ji Sahib in Wangat, Ganderbal remains an important centre of devotion.

The contribution of Muslim writers to Punjabi literature continued into modern times. Ghulam Ahmad Fazil Kashmiri (1916-2004) is recognized as the first Kashmiri Muslim writer to translate Japji Sahib and Sukhmani Sahib into Kashmiri and Urdu.

In 2021, Khalid Hussain, a renowned Muslim Punjabi writer, received the Sahitya Kala Akademi Award in Punjabi for his short-story collection Sullan Da Saalan. His achievement was a landmark for Punjabi literature in J&K.

Hundreds of prominent Sikh writers have made significant contributions to Punjabi literature. Gyani Kartar Singh Komal was a prominent figure and founder of modern Punjabi literature in J&K. In 2015, the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages honoured his legacy with a commemorative event and a special issue of Sheeraza dedicated to his life and writings. Kanwal Kashmiri (Paramjit Singh Bali), born in 1937 in Budgam, became known as the Baba Bohar of Punjabi short-story writing in J&K. Novelist Surinder Kaur Neer explored collective trauma in her debut novel Shikargah, while Dr Baljit Singh Raina has contributed more than 30 books and worked on feature films.

Dogra writers and the shared literary inheritance

Punjabi’s literary heritage also includes writers from Dogra community.

Om Parkash Sharma Sarathi, born on April 1, 1933, earned respect in the regions literary circles through his Punjabi novels and short stories, “Lok Gai Lok” in 1970s

Padma Shri Dr Jitender Udhampuri, a distinguished Dogri writer, has authored four Punjabi poetry collections. His 2025 collection, Mele Pattanan De, draws on Punjabi Sufi tradition associated with Bulleh Shah, Baba Farid and Shah Hussain.

Other Dogra writers associated with Punjabi literature include Professor Nirmal Vinod, Dr Sushil Sharma and Premi Jatt.

Their contributions demonstrate how linguistic and cultural affiliations can overlap. Punjabi literature in J&K has developed through Sikh, Muslim and Hindu writers and through both Sufi and secular traditions.

Census figures and the question of numbers

Historical records also reveal Punjabi’s substantial presence in the former princely state.

The Imperial Gazetteer of India (1892) reported that approximately 34% of the population spoke Kashmiri, 15% Dogri and nearly 30% Punjabi.

Historical Census accounts cite around 8.6 lakh Punjabi speakers in 1901, more than 16 lakh in 1911 and approximately 16.9 lakh in 1931 census report. The 1941 Census figures list 10,75,273 Punjabi speakers, separately from 5,31,319 Pahari and 82,993 Chabali speakers.

Considering these categories together within a broader Punjabi-related linguistic grouping would produce a substantially larger figure. However, historical classifications varied and the boundaries between languages and dialects were not always drawn as they are today.

According to the 2011 Census, 2,83,145 people in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir reported Punjabi as their mother tongue. The figure does not include everyone who speaks or understands Punjabi as an additional language and therefore cannot be treated as the total number of Punjabi speakers in the region.

Nevertheless, these records establish that Punjabi and closely related linguistic varieties had a significant historical presence in the region.

Partition and the transformation of Punjabi-speaking communities

Partition, the tribal invasion and the 1947 India-Pakistan war, transformed J&Ks political geography and disrupted its Punjabi-speaking Communities. Areas with substantial Punjabi-speaking populations came under Pakistan’s control referred to as Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK).

Many people displaced from these areas resettled elsewhere in J&K, losing not only homes and land but also access to local institutions, schools and literary networks.

Figures attributed to researcher Davinder Singh Vishawnagrik place the number of displaced refugee families at 41,019, including 31,619 registered and 9,400 unregistered families. Changes in later population figures cannot automatically be interpreted as evidence that Punjabi lacked historical roots in the region.

A Pre Partition railway station carrying Punjabi Signboard.

Historical traces of Punjabi can also be found on the signboards of old structures. The pre-Partition railway station at R.S. Pura, once part of the Jammu–Sialkot railway line, Interestingly, had its name written in Punjabi (Gurmukhi script), alongside Urdu and English, reflecting Punjabi’s historical presence in the public spaces of Jammu and Kashmir.

Punjabi’s history in education predates Independence. According to Dr Komal J.B. Singh’s book Invisible Minority, a demand in 1921 by the Sikhs of Kashmir sought its inclusion in J&K’s school curriculum. The book cites an archival letter sent to the then Chief Minister by the honorary secretary of the educational committee of the Chief Khalsa Diwan.

After 1947, Punjabi was taught as a compulsory subject until 1981 when it was made optional. The J&K school education department also published Punjabi textbooks like Gurmukhi Balbodh, Punjabi Ridara and Punjabi Viyakaran.

These records demonstrate that Punjabi’s place in education has a history of its own, independent of the current demand for official recognition.

The voice of Punjabi on the radio

Radio carried Punjabi into homes across J&K. Established on December 1, 1947, Radio Kashmir Jammu promoted Punjabi, Dogri, Gojari, Pahari and other regional languages through music, drama and folk traditions. Its popular Punjabi programme featured characters such as Fatehdin Shah Ji and Ralley Shah. In the 1960s, Muslim presenter from Jammu, Mehmood Ahmed became known for his Punjabi writing and programming, including the Noor Din comedy series, while Rita Yousuf known as Guddi, became a familiar voice through broadcasting and drama. Their work brought Punjabi storytelling to audiences across communities and borders.

A language’s value lies not in how many people speak it or the religion associated with it, but in the memories, emotions and experiences it carries. The late Chandan Negi, a Punjabi writer from Jammu, authored Mera Aapa Mod De (1976), Chitragupt (1978), Karrha Saar (1980) and Gandh Kasturi (1982). Her final work, a Dogri-Punjabi dictionary, reflected the importance of preserving connections between languages.

Dogri, Kashmiri, Gojri, Pahari, Punjabi and J&K’s other languages and varieties all deserve protection. Recognising one should not come at the expense of another.

The Guru Granth Sahib reminds us of the importance of preserving linguistic diversity. Written in Gurmukhi, it contains hymns in Punjabi, Braj, Awadhi, Sindhi, Persian and other regional languages and dialects, bringing together spiritual voices from different traditions. Article 345 of the Constitution does not prescribe a minimum percentage of speakers for a language to receive official status. The J&K Official Languages Act, 2020, provides for efforts to promote Punjabi, Gojri and Pahari, but granting Punjabi official status will require a bill to be introduced and passed in the J&Ks assembly.

The movement is about more than official status. It is about recognising Punjabi’s place in J&K’s shared heritage, without diminishing the importance of other languages.