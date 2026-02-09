Why statistics matters in AI and their mutual connect

ThE recent AI wave has changed the development, growth patterns and application of research in almost all scientific disciplines. However, the associations with AI vary from discipline to discipline. The 2024 Nobel Prize in chemistry, for example, was awarded for the revolutionary AI-assisted breakthroughs in the understanding and design of protein structures, although the research in technology that forms the basis for AI development is generally acknowledged as physics research. AI can also have a similar impact on healthcare, improving the development of new treatments and diagnosis or transforming care systems.

Advertisement

Although the majority of the disciplines have a one-way association with AI, either improving AI technology or being enriched by AI, the subject "statistics" is quite different. Because of its very nature, statistics, including data science, influence and is influenced by AI. In fact, statistics can have an even more important role in the development of AI than the reverse.

Advertisement

Since the rise of "data science" in the 21st century, largely from computer science, the area of statistics has undergone a dramatic transformation. The recent wave of generative AI has shocked the system, presenting new challenges to the statistical community. How does statistics, the subject, relate to the emerging analytics landscape?

Advertisement

Yes, traditional statistics had difficulty handling millions or billions of data points as the internet and social media transformed data into "big data" in the past decades. To tackle big data challenges, the development of new statistical methods, the improvement of simulations, the automation of analysis and the promotion of causal and applied statistical research, AI has helped the development of statistics. In fact, AI is orchestrating the value addition of statistical methods from anomaly detection in financial data to customer classification in marketing to personalised recommendations in product development.

While AI accelerates and expands statistical analyses, it is statistics, the subject, that maintains AI as trustworthy, understandable, and data-driven. In their 2021 paper "Is there a role for statistics in artificial intelligence?" published in the journal Advances in Data Analysis and Classification, Sarah Friedrich and her co-authors argue that statistical learning provides the rigour and discipline needed to develop trustworthy AI systems. Basic statistical techniques such as cross-validation, hypothesis testing and uncertainty quantification remain essential to understanding what an AI system is doing and why, from model selection to evaluating model performance.

Advertisement

And, thus, statistics is essentially the foundation of modern AI. Interestingly, Kim Martineau wrote on the "Top 10 Ideas in Statistics That Have Powered the AI Revolution" for Columbia News in 2021. The first two in the list were Hirotugu Akaike's 1973 idea of AIC (Akaike Information Criterion), which judges the fit of a model based on its projected predictive accuracy, and John Tukey's 1977 book Exploratory Data Analysis, which is thought to have inspired developments in network analysis, software, and theoretical frameworks that combine confirmation, criticism, and discovery.

Combining statistics with AI systems can increase their efficiency by minimising the number of errors and accelerating the prediction process. In this way, it can improve the decision-making process by shedding light on the data and giving the machine the capability to make predictions from the data. Statistics helps in the identification and reduction of bias and the detection of specific insignificant patterns, data points, and summaries of measures.

Artificial intelligence is the act of transforming large amounts of raw data into useful information. Statistical methods offer the required analytical skills for this. Therefore, if AI is the engine, statistics is the physics that drives it. "The big tent of statistics has grown massively bigger, with the role of statisticians in this new and evolving world requiring adaptation," as stated in the American Statistical Association's 2023 Statement on The Function of Statistics in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. It added, "The boundaries between statistical and computational methods have become more blurred, given the advances in ML and deep learning algorithms, which often require a deep understanding of both statistical theory and computer science."

The explanation of complex algorithms also needs knowledge of statistics. The AI models, whether neural networks or ensemble models, become more complex and advanced, but they also become less interpretable. In this scenario, statistics offers an explainability tool that allows users to test assumptions, validate findings, and decide not to put blind faith in "black box" predictions.

Indeed, AI expert Sam Bobo termed AI as "Probability and Statistics" in a 2023 essay on Medium. Let's explore how statistics guides AI.

Consider YouTube and Netflix recommendations. The system employs probability to analyse your viewing history. Based on similar behaviour, it predicts your chances of enjoying a movie. Statistical models estimate predicted preferences by comparing millions of people. Online shopping recommendations follow the same pattern.

Self-driving cars' noisy data from sensors is cleaned up by statistical processing. AI systems calculate the probability of a target being a shadow or a pedestrian. As a result, decisions (brake, turn, slow down) are made according to risk probabilities, not certainties.

AI models are trained on thousands of past cases for medical diagnosis. They estimate the probability of a disease given images or symptoms. To decide if they should trust the AI's suggestion, doctors use statistical metrics.

AI is applied in email spam filters to estimate the probability of an email being spam based on the sender's behaviour, language, and links. Your face is matched with stored information by the AI in facial recognition and phone unlocking. And so on. Thus, AI can learn from data, deal with uncertainty, make predictions, and evaluate decisions in real-world applications like security, entertainment, healthcare, and transportation through statistics.

At a conference in 2017, Google AI researcher Ali Rahimi received a standing ovation for stating that much of what was being done in AI at the time was "alchemy", which means that developers had no way of knowing which algorithms would work and which would not, or which architecture of AI was better than another. In other words, AI lacks a basis for inference - a solid foundation upon which to build predictions and decisions - if statistics are not applied properly.

In short, the connection between AI and statistics is mutual: AI is based on statistics, and through extensive applications, AI promises the advancement and modernisation of statistics.