Why the Places of Worship Act matters

NATIONs progress when they address unemployment, inequality, education, public health, climate vulnerability, and the dignity of ordinary citizens. Not when they perpetually summon ghosts from history to dominate the present. The tragedy is that such disputes rarely remain confined to courtrooms. Once historical anxieties are released into public discourse, they travel rapidly into neighbourhoods, colour social relations, power electoral campaigns and seep into everyday conversations. The damage then is not merely institutional but also societal, destroying the possibility of peaceful coexistence.

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There are moments in the life of a republic when the letter of the law survives, but its spirit erodes through reinterpretation, circumvention and selective political invocation. The ongoing debates and litigations surrounding places of worship in India represent one such moment. The question before us is much more than legal. It is civilisational and constitutional. And it is likely to impact our nation and people in profound ways.

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The Places of Worship Act, 1991, was enacted in extraordinary times. It was born amidst one of the most volatile phases of post-Independence India, when communal anxieties had begun acquiring organised political expression and 'historical grievances' were being transformed into contemporary political mobilisations. Parliament, through this legislation, sought to draw a constitutional Lakshman Rekha. The law essentially conveyed that independent India would not become a battlefield for relitigating medieval history. At its core, the 1991 Act was an appeal for national maturity.

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The wisdom of the law lay in recognising that ours is not a land of singular histories. Our cities, shrines and monuments carry layers of memory of empire-building, trade, exchange, assimilation, coexistence, destruction and reconstruction. If every generation decides to reopen the wounds of the past in search of historical purification, the republic itself risks becoming permanently unsettled. Yet what we increasingly witness today is not so much a direct assault on the law, but a gradual weakening of its ethical and constitutional intent. Its spirit is being bypassed through a climate where symbolic disputes are resurrected, historical claims are amplified for political mobilisation and the language of faith is deployed in ways that deepen social suspicion rather than democratic fraternity.

And the courts, which were supposed to defend the 1991 Act in letter and spirit, have appeared to waver in their commitment. Instead of treating the law as the decisive starting point, courts have increasingly anchored their reasoning in archaeological surveys, contested historical narratives and procedural workarounds, treating the statute as one consideration among many rather than the governing rule. When the governing law becomes the final reference rather than the starting point, adjudication ceases to enforce the legislative bar and quietly enables its circumvention.

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The 1991 Act prohibits the conversion of the religious character of a place of worship and imposes an obligation on the state to maintain that character as it existed on August 15, 1947. The law preserves non-retrogression as an essential feature of our secular values.

However, the recent decision of the MP High Court and several similar petitions pending in courts across India eviscerate the very core of the law. One must ask: what exactly is the republic attempting to achieve through this excavation of contested pasts? No democracy can move forward if governance becomes captive to civilisational score-settling.

India's constitutional vision was never based on historical amnesia. The Constitution does not ask citizens to forget history; it asks them not to become captive to it. There is a difference between remembering history and weaponising it. BR Ambedkar warned that constitutional morality requires restraint, especially from those who wield political and institutional power. Restraint is not a synonym for weakness; it is the highest expression of democratic confidence. In deeply diverse societies, peace is sustained by a collective willingness to avoid converting every difference into perpetual conflict.

The Places of Worship Act is about protecting the future from the burdens of an endlessly litigated past. It is an assurance that generations born after Independence would not inherit an India consumed by retrospective vengeance, and would, instead, march forward with peace and progress as the guiding lights.

What is equally worrying today is the normalisation of a discourse where constitutional guarantees are increasingly evaluated through majoritarian sentiment. The republic cannot function on shifting emotional majorities. Let us reaffirm that constitutionalism, by definition, exists to provide stability against the volatility of passions.

That is why the idea of India cannot be reduced to a project of historical rectification. A civilisation like India could survive invasions, colonialism, partitions and upheavals only because it possessed the ethical confidence to move without being consumed by inherited or manufactured grievances. Its continuity rested not upon revenge, but upon renewal.

The challenge before contemporary India is whether it possesses the democratic wisdom and civilisational maturity not to embark upon the perilous path of collective self-destruction. For, once the spirit of reconciliation is replaced by the politics of endless reclamation, there may never be any logical or moral point of closure. History across the world, is an infinite archive of wounds, conquests, humiliations and displacements. Every civilisation carries scars, but no modern republic can survive if each inherited wound is transformed into a perpetual political project.

The danger lies precisely here: when the past becomes the primary site of political legitimacy, the future becomes a casualty. Societies then cease to govern themselves through constitutional reason and begin navigating through accumulated resentments. Such resentments, unfortunately, are never in short supply in a diverse country like India. In this cycle of retribution, the republic risks exhausting itself in the endless management of inherited anger, suspicion and grievance. The Members of Parliament who framed the Places of Worship Act understood this danger with remarkable foresight and sobriety.

The then Home Minister SB Chavan explained the purpose behind this salutary law in the following words: "We see this Bill as a measure to provide and develop our glorious traditions of love, peace and harmony. These traditions are part of a cultural heritage of which every Indian is justifiably proud. Tolerance for all faiths has characterised our great civilisation since time immemorial. These traditions of amity, harmony and mutual respect came under severe strain during the pre-independence period when the colonial power sought to actively create and encourage communal divide in the country. After Independence, we have set about healing the wounds of the past and endeavoured to restore our traditions of communal amity and goodwill to their past glory. By and large we have succeeded, although there have been, it must be admitted, some unfortunate setbacks. Rather than being discouraged by such setbacks, it is our duty and commitment to take lessons from them for the future."

The law sought to assure future generations that independent India would not become trapped in an unending cycle of retrospective contestation. In that sense, the law was less about the past and far more about safeguarding the future.

Hence, attempts to dilute its spirit today would not simply alter the meaning of one law. They would signal a deeper shift in the moral direction of the republic — from constitutional reconciliation towards civilisational anxiety, from democratic coexistence towards perpetual contestation. History repeatedly reminds us that nations consumed by unresolved historical vengeance often end up weakening the very foundations they seek to defend. We fear that the recent verdict may lead to a mushrooming of similar writ petitions in other high courts — petitions that an earlier Bench of the Supreme Court did well to stall. We hope the Supreme Court, as the sentinel on the qui vive, closes this Pandora's box once and for all.