Why the world has moved on from 9/11

TWENTY-FIVE years after the horrific Al-Qaida attacks in the US which led to almost 3,000 deaths, terrorism no longer has the global salience it did till around 2015. Terrorism 'in all its forms and manifestations' is still routinely condemned in the documents of multilateral meetings. The great powers continue to keep a close eye on extremist and violent organisations, especially those motivated by Islamist fervour.

However, currently, other international issues — the wars in Ukraine and Iran, the fourth industrial revolution based on Artificial Intelligence which evokes hope and fear, and climate change which is leading to more and more extreme climate events have become the world's main concerns. Besides, the major powers feel they have the technical means to prevent major terrorist attacks on their territories.

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A lower international priority does not mean that the issue has gone away altogether. The October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel which alarmed the world but also led to the tragedy in Gaza, caused by Israel's disproportionate response, drew the world's attention to terrorism.

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The Pakistani terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April last year led to Operation Sindoor. The military confict disturbed the great powers. The world was concerned with terrorism as a cause of military confrontation but far more by the possibility of its escalation between two countries with nuclear weapons. India sent delegations across the world to alert it of the threat posed to international peace and security by Pakistan's use of terrorism.

India's viewpoint was heard but its case on Pakistani terrorism did not raise sufficient international concern or lead to greater pressure on Pakistan to rein in its terrorist groups. No country publicly rebuked Pakistan for supporting terrorists.

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While the US and Israel consider Iran as a major promoter of terrorism through its proxies, the former's main interest is in ensuring that it does not make nuclear weapons. This is also the main European concern.

The US in particular knows that it can control the reach of Iranian terrorism and also eliminate Iranian officials who are believed to sustain the proxies. Qasem Sulaimani's elimination in 2020 established this fact. The decapitation strike at the beginning of the Iran war also demonstrated US and Israel's technical capabilities but were unwise actions. They have contributed to prolonging the conflict.

There is one fact about international terrorism which seldom finds mention. This relates to the absence of a global consensus on what constitutes terrorism. India introduced a draft Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) in the United Nations in 1996.

At that stage, the Western powers considered terrorism to be the developing world's problem from which it was immune. They showed scant interest in it and it floundered inter alia for a lack of agreement on a definition on terrorism. After 9/11, the US and its partners sought to move the process forward but it stalled again on definitional issues.

Hence, they lost interest and focused more on international cooperation against specific terrorist acts and formulating agreements on these. Yet, the continuing absence of a worldwide agreement on what constitutes terrorism despite terrible terrorist acts is again an indication that whatever seriousness there was on universally combating it has further evaporated.

An important reason for the decline in international attention on terrorism is on account of the US's strategic defeat in its 'forever war' in Afghanistan. The world's greatest power's defeat at the hand of the Taliban in August 2021 led to an introspection within the US and the West if the manner in which it had reacted to 9/11 was strategically wise.

Along with Afghanistan, its experience of the Iraq war which led to the rise of ISIS and its impact on Muslim minorities in Europe also led to greater thought on the issue. This requires a measure of background.

The US had reacted with enormous anger to what was the greatest attack on the American mainland in its history. It launched a 'global war on terrorism'; its NATO allies for the first and only time in the organisation's history invoked Article 5 of its Charter and thereby considered it as an attack on all members.

They joined the US, in one manner or another, to attack the Taliban regime in Afghanistan which was sheltering Al-Qaida's leadership. The Afghan Emirate collapsed and Al-Qaida and the Taliban leaders crossed the Durand Line to take shelter in Pakistan.

Pakistan sustained the Taliban which began to mount a campaign against the Afghan Republic and US and its allies. As they decided not to take the war into Pakistan and also because the Republic simply led by incompetent Presidents did not create solid foundations the US enterprise collapsed and the Taliban came back to Kabul in August 2021.

The lessons the US gained from the Afghan and Iraq wars were that it should not get involved in nation building exercises, but that its focus should remain on handling terrorist groups, whose leaders it could eliminate with its power.

This was demonstrated in the killing of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad in May 2011 and also in the elimination of his successor Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul in July 2022. This also sent a message to extremist groups of US capabilities in controlling them. This in turn also contributed to a reduction in their interest in terrorism.

For India the lesson of the world's loss of real interest in terrorism is that it will have to handle Pakistani terrorism on its own.