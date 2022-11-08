 Without fear or favour : The Tribune India

Without fear or favour

Ukraine war offers lesson that military leaders must render unbiased advice

Without fear or favour

UNBENDING: Questions are being asked about the quality of advice being rendered by Russian Generals and Putin’s receptivity to contrarian views. Reuters



Admiral Arun Prakash (Retd)

Former Chief of the Naval Staff

AS the world awaits Vladimir Putin’s next move in the Russia-Ukraine war, which is in its ninth month, it is obvious that he has blundered as a strategic leader. Questions are being asked, not only about the quality of military advice being rendered by Russian Generals, but also about Putin’s rationality and receptivity to contrarian views.

If the military aligns with a political agenda, operational decisions could be skewed to please politicians and become a recipe for disasters.

While it is important for us to draw the right lessons from Russia’s decision-making processes, there are other reasons, too, why this conflict should engage the attention of India’s military. Firstly, it has shattered the belief that future wars will be ‘short and sharp’, and that our military can get by with war reserves adequate for just a few weeks. Secondly, since 70%-80% of India’s military hardware is of Russian and Ukrainian origin, its performance in combat as well as the efficacy of tactics employed by both belligerents will be of vital interest. Lastly, there is a need to visualise how lessons of the war will be interpreted by a rejuvenated Xi Jinping in his third presidential term to advance China’s territorial ambitions.

For us, the ongoing 30-month Sino-Indian standoff in Ladakh gives two reasons for concern. Firstly, it betrays a want of clarity about the strategic aims that have underpinned China’s diplomatic and military belligerence towards India, and its territorial creep in Ladakh. Secondly, it is a reminder that not only does India lack a China-specific strategy, but also has yet to formulate a national security strategy (NSS) spelling out national aims and objectives that should guide its policies.

However, it is essential that the formulation of NSS be preceded by a strategic defence review; an exercise comprising of a military self-assessment as well as threat evaluation. In the absence of both, India’s politico-bureaucratic establishment continues to deprive itself of a realistic picture of its own and adversary’s strengths and weaknesses, thereby engendering complacency which could lead to flawed decision-making.

A more worrisome impact of these omissions is that they have left the military in a quandary about resolving its ‘ends-ways-means’ dilemma. Historically, the roots of this dilemma were seen to lie in the indifference of the Indian politician towards national security issues. A manifestation of this being the absence of any debate or discussion in Parliament on defence matters.

This seemed to change in September, 2018, when the present government deployed Special Forces to deliver a punitive strike inside Pakistan, breaching the self-imposed restraint of previous regimes. The air strike that followed in February 2019, targeting a Pakistani terrorist facility, reaffirmed the government’s resolve. However, with rival political parties jockeying to extract mileage from these events, this new-found political interest brought with it some avoidable complexities for the military leadership. While not defending themselves could jeopardise their credibility, being too vociferous could attract the charge of becoming politicised.

There were several excellent reasons why India’s post-Independence military leadership had decided to firmly exclude politics from the military ethos. Were the military to align itself with a political agenda, operational decisions could be skewed to please politicians and become a recipe for military disasters. If political loyalty were to become a criterion for advancement, military professionalism and combat effectiveness would suffer. Above all, as seen in our close neighbourhood, entry of politics into the military is sure to invite Praetorianism.

Selection for senior military posts remains the prerogative of the government and ‘political acceptability’ of the individual may tilt the balance in his favour. However, the selected individual must not consider himself indebted to the establishment, nor should the latter demand a quid pro quo. The military ethos requires the soldier to retain independence in professional matters and loyally bear ‘true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India’, an oath he swears ‘even to the peril of my life’. The fulcrum of military leadership is poised so delicately on the attribute of integrity that the slightest deviation from rectitude erodes the military leader’s credibility within his command.

An essential element of integrity is having the moral courage to convey unvarnished views in a frank and forthright manner to one’s superiors. This can be difficult in a culture where respect for elders/superiors is ingrained and dissent frowned upon. The Russia-Ukraine conflict is, possibly, an example of how failure of sycophantic military advisers to render honest advice can lead to disasters. Thus, the ability to ‘speak truth to power’, especially when the truth is unpalatable, is an attribute which should be valued and encouraged by the military.

In the new institution of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), we have not only a unitary head of the armed forces, and ‘principal military adviser’ to the Raksha Mantri, but also the first military officer to be recognised as a functionary of the Government of India. As the military’s interface with the political establishment, the CDS is well-positioned to insulate the armed forces from political pressures by insisting that ‘enhancement of combat efficiency’ must remain the sole criterion for imposition of any change of military policies or concepts.

India’s democracy requires that our armed forces must remain detached from politics, and our security situation demands that military leaders be bold enough to render unbiased professional advice to the government, without fear or favour.

