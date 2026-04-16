Women’s Reservation shouldn’t be linked to distraction of delimitation

In all the din of rising debate on women’s reservation in the run up to the Special Session of Parliament that begins today (April 16-18), one core point is being clouded over. Women’s reservation is not linked to the Census and delimitation. If it was linked to population counts, it would give women’s reservation up to 48-49%, which is their demographic share. Since the 2023 Act reserves 33% instead, it can be implemented at any time.

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The government’s attempt to tie women’s reservation to an increase in seats and fresh delimitation in the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, is therefore wrong. More worrying still, the Bill erases the link between seats’ expansion and the Census, suggesting that a new Delimitation Commission be told to draw boundaries for 815 electoral constituencies. How can a decision on the number of total Lok Sabha seats be taken without a population count? Even more pertinently, how can 815 constituencies be drawn without a population count?

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The government’s answer is to use the 2011 Census since the ongoing Census’s results will only be available in 2028-2030, too late for delimitation before the 2029 elections. But the Constitutional changes proposed in the Bill leave it entirely to any party in office to decide the strength and composition of the legislature. That is very dangerous.

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Since the government delayed beginning the Census until 2026, we are being told that it is better to simply accept an arbitrary figure decided upon by the ruling party, with no basis in data and therefore no claim to fair representation. But to cover up one mistake with another that has grave consequences for voters is unacceptable.

This Special Session should not be used to distract attention from women’s reservation with talk of increasing seats and delimitation. Unlike women’s reservation, expansion and delimitation are linked to populations counts. Any increase of seats and fresh delimitation should only be undertaken after the ongoing Census’ results are published.

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What this Special Session can do is restore the focus on women’s reservation. It should amend the 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to delete all references to the Census and delimitation, since, as we have said above, it can be done on the current strength of the legislatures too, if parliamentarians agree on doing it before the 2029 general election. Secondly, any increase in the number of women’s seats depends on overall increases: that is, it will be done automatically after any future seat expansions. Any proposal to replace the 2026 Census with the 2011 Census is thus infructuous.

The next glaring gap in the 2023 Act is the failure to specify that the 33% reserved women’s seats will be allocated to states in proportion to each state’s existing seat share. Maintaining a balance between equal elector weight and fair states’ representation is essential to the federal nature of the Indian Union. The principle of ensuring that states that have invested in human development, especially women’s welfare, education and financial independence are protected rather than penalized led to the freezes on Lok Sabha expansion in 1976 and 2001.

The proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill omits any protection for the demographically and economically well-performing states; there is no clause that even freezes the current states’ seat shares at the same proportion.

That clause is missing in the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam too. It needs to be inserted, saying that the 33% allocation in the Lok Sabha will be distributed to states as a one-third proportion of their current seats’ allocation.

Similarly, though 8% of the 33% women’s seats are reserved for SC/ST women, there is no provision to provide state funding for their election campaigns. Women from other vulnerable and marginalized groups might need funding too. This is another clause to be inserted in the existing 2023 Act.

Finally, the Special session should resolve to introduce a new Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, for 33% reservation of women’s seats in the Rajya Sabha, in the upcoming monsoon session. When Lok Sabha reservation was agreed in 2023, why is Rajya Sabha reservation lagging behind?

These points and others have been made by a women’s petition to MPs, organized by an ad-hoc group called the Women’s Coalition for Women’s Representation. The petition has been signed by over 500 people from over 65 civil society groups, from individuals to organizations spanning women’s rights, LTBTQI demands, equal representation, municipal councils, panchayats and Mahila Mandals, and child rights. The concerns of these groups deserve to be heard, as do their proposed amendments.

As do the concerns of Opposition parties. Government and ruling party spokespeople seek to present any criticism of the proposed Bills as a failure to uphold women’s rights. But the points made by these 65+ civil society groups are not merely opposition to the Bills, they are suggestions from women on ways in which women’s reservation can be strengthened as well as implemented.

They are also points that the Opposition parties can accept, indeed should accept. If the government allows proper discussion on and acceptance of them in this Special Session, then the much desired parliamentary unity that the Government talks of might be achievable. Without showing openness to Opposition and civil society views, the government sends the message of arbitrary high-handedness. The ball is in their court this time.

Radha Kumar is a writer and policy analyst. Her latest book is The Republic Relearned: Renewing Indian Democracy, 1947-2024 (Penguin Random House 2024).