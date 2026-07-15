The existence of the nucleus in an atom became known to humanity as recently as the first decade of the last century. Hidden within that tiny space is an enormous amount of stored energy. Under special conditions, when heavy atoms split or lighter atoms combine, energy is released. The surprising part is the scale of this energy release.

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We are used to energy from burning fuels such as coal, petrol or wood which involve chemical reactions due to the extra-nuclear part of the atom. However, nuclear reactions occur at a much deeper level and can release millions of times more energy than ordinary chemical processes. This is called nuclear energy.

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This difference is enormous, as burning a kilogram of standard coal gives 8 kWh of thermal energy whereas the same amount of pure Uranium-235 (a heavy atom) releases nuclear energy equivalent to roughly 26,000,000 kWh of thermal energy.

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As such nuclear energy is a powerful tool, and society's future may depend on learning how to use it wisely, since immense power also brings immense responsibility.

The discovery of nuclear energy has transformed modern civilisation. It has enabled clean electricity generation, revolutionised medicine, advanced scientific research and strengthened industry. Yet, the same knowledge also gave rise to the most destructive weapons ever created.

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Unfortunately, each powerful technology has two faces. Nuclear technology, often called ‘dual-use technology’, can be used for both peaceful and malicious intent. The same scientific principles that can produce electricity and save lives can also create weapons of devastating capability.

At a time when geopolitical tensions continue to rise, it is important to strengthen our preparedness against any possible nuclear emergency.

Here, keeping aside numerous peaceful uses, let us focus on what we need to plug for safety.

Unlike conventional wars, nuclear wars possess the ability not only to devastate military targets and cities but also to produce long-term environmental, social, economic and health consequences that may affect future generations.

What nuclear war can unleash

Radioactive particles spread through the atmosphere and settle over vast regions, contaminating air, soil, water resources and food supplies. Ionising radiation emitted by radioactive materials possesses sufficient energy to damage biological molecules, including DNA.

Modern scientific studies suggest that large-scale nuclear conflicts may trigger severe climatic changes, often described as ‘nuclear winter’. Smoke and dust released from burning cities and industrial regions can enter the upper atmosphere and reduce the amount of sunlight reaching the Earth's surface. Such changes may significantly lower global temperatures, disrupt agricultural production, create food shortages and threaten ecosystems worldwide.

Economic systems and international trade networks would also experience severe disruption, potentially leading to widespread humanitarian crises. Nuclear wars can also produce significant social and psychological impacts. Large populations may be displaced from impacted areas, resulting in refugee crises and long-term social instability. Survivors may suffer psychological trauma, anxiety, depression and fear associated with radiation exposure and uncertainty about future health effects.

Safety measures

Given these dangers, numerous safety measures and preventive strategies have been developed to reduce the risk of nuclear conflict and minimise its consequences.

The most important safety measure is prevention through diplomacy and international cooperation. Verification systems and international inspections help ensure compliance and increase transparency among participating countries.

Early-warning systems and advanced monitoring technologies form another crucial layer of nuclear safety. Countries located in regions of strategic tension must continue strengthening their early-warning and disaster preparedness systems.

Reliable communication channels between nations are essential in case of any misunderstandings or technical errors during periods of tension which could otherwise lead to unintended escalation.

There are several areas where nuclear energy is used for peaceful purposes. But there can be accidental radioactive fallout, in which case preparedness and civil defence measures are equally important. Governments need to establish emergency response systems and develop plans for evacuation, shelter construction, medical support and disaster management. Public education programmes can help individuals understand protective measures during nuclear emergencies.

Research in radiation detection, medical treatment for radiation exposure, environmental monitoring and emergency management systems improves the ability of societies to respond effectively during crises. Major outreach activities should be planned to educate the masses. Disaster management centres at divisional and state levels need to come forward with regular programmes to train the citizens on how to cope during radioactive fallout.

Scientists, educators, policymakers and citizens, all have roles in promoting awareness and encouraging peaceful solutions to global conflicts.

Education regarding nuclear risks helps societies understand the severe consequences associated with nuclear warfare while strengthening support for efforts toward international stability.

The history of nuclear science teaches us that knowledge itself is neither good nor evil. The same understanding of the atomic nucleus has illuminated hospitals, powered cities, explored the universe and created weapons capable of destroying civilisation.

Whether nuclear science remains a force for progress or becomes a source of catastrophe ultimately depends on human wisdom, cooperation and responsibility.

Ramni Gupta is a Professor , Department of Physics, University of Jammu