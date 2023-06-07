 Wrestlers pitted against a powerful MP in uneven power play : The Tribune India

Wrestlers pitted against a powerful MP in uneven power play

As in mismatched battles, the vulnerable wrestlers might have to settle for what’s handed to them.

Wrestlers pitted against a powerful MP in uneven power play

SUPPORT: The khaps and the agrarian community have expressed solidarity with the wrestlers. ANI



Radhika Ramaseshan

Senior Journalist

A MEETING on June 3 between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and protesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat marked the first effort on the Centre’s part to end the impasse. The events preceding the meeting were rooted in an uneven power play in which young sportspersons were pitted against a powerful MP heading the Wrestling Federation of India by dint of the clout he derives from belonging to the ruling BJP in the electorally weighty Uttar Pradesh.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the MP from Kaiserganj (to the east of Lucknow), has been accused of sexual misconduct and victimisation of female wrestlers, including a minor; this should have straightaway led to his arrest under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. But he roams scot-free, drumming up support for himself in UP among influencers such as Ayodhya’s clergy who were about to call a meeting to pressure the Centre to tweak the POCSO Act but decided against it.

That the meeting with Shah carried the contours of a breakthrough or an understanding was apparent when a day later, the lone minor among the seven women wrestlers withdrew her allegations against Brij Bhushan and recorded a fresh statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The fresh statement effectively implied that it was for the court to decide if the charges could be pursued.

The protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar took a violent turn when the cops roughed up the wrestlers as they marched towards the new Parliament building, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. Until the crackdown, the presence of a ‘political hand’ in the dissent was merely insinuated. After the police dragged the protesters away, pinning Vinesh and Sangeeta Phogat to the ground at one point, the episode got ineluctably political. So political that the Centre, callous and high-handed by turn, was forced to speak to the wrestlers because the situation nearly got out of hand when they threatened to immerse their medals in the Ganga, but were dissuaded from going ahead.

Saturday’s meeting and the announcement that the wrestlers would rejoin their jobs with the Railways triggered speculation that all issues were sorted out and the government was spared a big headache. The ‘outcome’ — the fine print of which is not yet known — was already billed as a triumph of the Centre’s ‘flexibility’ and ‘pragmatism’. However, there is still no sign that action will be taken against Brij Bhushan.

In a tweet, Sakshi clarified that they had not called off their protest. She added that along with the ‘satyagraha’, she was fulfilling her responsibility in the Railways, while Vinesh emphasised that she would quit work if the officials threatened her with dire consequences. Ostensibly, there was no easy or quick resolution to a face-off that primarily impinges on gender rights and justice, which are not to be expected from a disordered political system without putting in an arduous struggle. It seems that the protesting wrestlers would not yield, at least as of now.

Haryana might not be a political hotbed like UP or Punjab, but in recent years, it has been a part and parcel of the historic farmers’ agitation, which originated in Punjab, against the three contentious farm laws the Centre brought in but was forced to repeal under duress. The protests spilled over to western UP and Delhi. The police action against the wrestlers reactivated the state’s agrarian community, which expressed solidarity with the young wrestlers by convening serial ‘mahapanchayats’ with political overtones.

The congregation held on June 4 at Mundlana (Sonepat) witnessed the participation of former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Chaudhary Jayant Singh and Azad Samaj Party president Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni anchored the event. Malik, who has lately fulminated against the Centre on security issues, urged Sakshi, Bajrang and Vinesh to visit Rajasthan, claiming that people were ready to support them and they, in turn, could charge up the political ambience before the Assembly polls. That was as unambiguous a political message as a leader could possibly disseminate.

Apparently disconcerted by the signals from Sonepat, Bajrang counselled Chaduni to hold his horses and not announce a precipitate move. The idea was that politics should not overwhelm the reason for their sit-in, which was to seek reparation for the harm and injustice inflicted on them by Brij Bhushan.

The protests have a larger and more significant resonance which impinges on the future of sportspersons at large and of young women in particular. The khaps, which double as kangaroo courts, are not known to be gender-friendly. But they also function as pressure groups and are courted by politicians for their crowd mobilisation skills. Would the khaps give a thought to the alarming reports coming from Haryana of parents reluctant to send their daughters to coaching schools for wrestlers for fear of predators like the Kaiserganj MP? In a state with a badly skewed sex ratio, the idea of women encouraged by families to take to wrestling symbolised light at the tunnel’s end; this might get snuffed out if Brij Bhushan is not punished.

Cynics believe that even if the charges against this alleged serial offender are established, the penalty could amount to tokenism followed by bail in the run-up to the 2024 General Election because he would be needed to canvass support for the BJP.

As in any mismatched battle, even if the Centre finds a middle ground to end the stalemate, the vulnerable might have to settle for what’s handed to them, while the powerful five-term MP will get away ‘unscathed’. Recall how reluctant the BJP was to bring to book alleged sex offenders in UP, Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Chinmayanand, because of their local spheres of influence. The redeeming feature is that the girls, backed by Bajrang, continue to hold out despite reports of their ‘compromise’ with the establishment.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

EXPLAINER: What is the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine?

2
Punjab

On Op Bluestar anniversary, Jathedar in Golden Temple warns of 'trend of Sikhs converting to Christianity, especially in rural Punjab'

3
Nation

NCB busts pan-India drug network that used darknet, cryptocurrency; 6 youngsters held, largest haul in 2 decades

4
World

Video: Nova Kakhovka dam in Kherson region blown up by Russian forces, territories flooded: Reports

5
Punjab

700 Indian students, mostly from Punjab, face deportation from Canada; minister Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s intervention

6
Punjab

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

7
Trending

Viral video: HDFC suspends its senior employee for abusing junior colleagues during online meet, twitterati initiates debate on toxic work culture

8
Punjab

Cover ups won’t mask botched up Operation Bluestar: BJP

9
Entertainment

Gujarati singer Binny Sharma robbed of Rs 40 lakh SUV in online fraud

10
Nation

Passengers offloaded at Kolkata airport after man shouts bomb in Qatar Airways flight to London

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

India’s democracy ‘vibrant’: US allays concerns ahead of PM visit

India’s democracy ‘vibrant’: US allays concerns ahead of PM visit

Says strength of democratic institutions to figure in discus...

NH-44 blocked, farmers cane-charged

Kurukshetra: NH-44 blocked, farmers cane-charged

BKU protests as sunflower not procured on MSP

CBI begins Balasore probe, to work on foul play theory

CBI begins probe into Balasore triple-train accident, to work on foul play theory

100 bodies not identified yet, embalming window narrows

Balasore train accident: 100 bodies not identified yet, embalming window narrows

BSF constable killed, two hurt in Manipur ambush

BSF constable killed, two hurt in Manipur ambush

Kuki insurgents target soldiers’ camp in school


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Amritsar

Amritsar observes complete bandh in protest

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s mediation to stop 700 students’ deportation from Canada

TOEFL now valid in Canada for admission, declares ETS

Two drug smugglers arrested with over 3-kg heroin, pistol

Chandigarh MC Meet: Ruckus in House as MP, councillor trade ‘abuses’

Chandigarh MC meet: Ruckus in House as MP, councillor trade 'abuses'

Kirron Kher 'eyeing' 3rd term as MP

28 Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 4 crore in France

15 years on, Punjab and Haryana High Court holds Panchkula MC, others guilty of contempt

Helipad to come up at Rajendra Park with night-landing facility

Education minister moves High Court over UK visit

Education minister moves High Court over UK visit

GMDA to strengthen road network in Dwarka expressway periphery

Mismatch in affidavits, FIRs by 2 wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

DU sanctions Rs 110 cr for expansion of central library

Car, mobikes gutted in G’gram fire incidents

Gang of robbers busted, 7 nabbed

Gang of robbers busted, 7 nabbed

Cops crack down on peddlers

Bizman gets extortion calls from international number

Polling booths to have cut-off limit of 1,500 voters

No respite from sewage overflows

International airport at Halwara 50% constructed, set to miss another deadline

International airport at Halwara 50% constructed, set to miss another deadline

Endless wait for vending zones continues in Ludhiana

Brothers murder man for stopping them from urinating near his house

Abducted man rescued in 5 hours; three nabbed

2 held on attempt to murder charge

Patiala MC to hold fire safety check at biz properties

Patiala MC to hold fire safety check at biz properties

Interstate drug racket busted in Fatehgarh Sahib, four held

International honour for ex-student of Punjabi University, Patiala

Committed to regularising all employees: MLA

College celebrates World Environment Day