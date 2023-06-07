Wrestlers pitted against a powerful MP in uneven power play

Radhika Ramaseshan

Senior Journalist

A MEETING on June 3 between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and protesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat marked the first effort on the Centre’s part to end the impasse. The events preceding the meeting were rooted in an uneven power play in which young sportspersons were pitted against a powerful MP heading the Wrestling Federation of India by dint of the clout he derives from belonging to the ruling BJP in the electorally weighty Uttar Pradesh.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the MP from Kaiserganj (to the east of Lucknow), has been accused of sexual misconduct and victimisation of female wrestlers, including a minor; this should have straightaway led to his arrest under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. But he roams scot-free, drumming up support for himself in UP among influencers such as Ayodhya’s clergy who were about to call a meeting to pressure the Centre to tweak the POCSO Act but decided against it.

That the meeting with Shah carried the contours of a breakthrough or an understanding was apparent when a day later, the lone minor among the seven women wrestlers withdrew her allegations against Brij Bhushan and recorded a fresh statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The fresh statement effectively implied that it was for the court to decide if the charges could be pursued.

The protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar took a violent turn when the cops roughed up the wrestlers as they marched towards the new Parliament building, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. Until the crackdown, the presence of a ‘political hand’ in the dissent was merely insinuated. After the police dragged the protesters away, pinning Vinesh and Sangeeta Phogat to the ground at one point, the episode got ineluctably political. So political that the Centre, callous and high-handed by turn, was forced to speak to the wrestlers because the situation nearly got out of hand when they threatened to immerse their medals in the Ganga, but were dissuaded from going ahead.

Saturday’s meeting and the announcement that the wrestlers would rejoin their jobs with the Railways triggered speculation that all issues were sorted out and the government was spared a big headache. The ‘outcome’ — the fine print of which is not yet known — was already billed as a triumph of the Centre’s ‘flexibility’ and ‘pragmatism’. However, there is still no sign that action will be taken against Brij Bhushan.

In a tweet, Sakshi clarified that they had not called off their protest. She added that along with the ‘satyagraha’, she was fulfilling her responsibility in the Railways, while Vinesh emphasised that she would quit work if the officials threatened her with dire consequences. Ostensibly, there was no easy or quick resolution to a face-off that primarily impinges on gender rights and justice, which are not to be expected from a disordered political system without putting in an arduous struggle. It seems that the protesting wrestlers would not yield, at least as of now.

Haryana might not be a political hotbed like UP or Punjab, but in recent years, it has been a part and parcel of the historic farmers’ agitation, which originated in Punjab, against the three contentious farm laws the Centre brought in but was forced to repeal under duress. The protests spilled over to western UP and Delhi. The police action against the wrestlers reactivated the state’s agrarian community, which expressed solidarity with the young wrestlers by convening serial ‘mahapanchayats’ with political overtones.

The congregation held on June 4 at Mundlana (Sonepat) witnessed the participation of former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Chaudhary Jayant Singh and Azad Samaj Party president Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni anchored the event. Malik, who has lately fulminated against the Centre on security issues, urged Sakshi, Bajrang and Vinesh to visit Rajasthan, claiming that people were ready to support them and they, in turn, could charge up the political ambience before the Assembly polls. That was as unambiguous a political message as a leader could possibly disseminate.

Apparently disconcerted by the signals from Sonepat, Bajrang counselled Chaduni to hold his horses and not announce a precipitate move. The idea was that politics should not overwhelm the reason for their sit-in, which was to seek reparation for the harm and injustice inflicted on them by Brij Bhushan.

The protests have a larger and more significant resonance which impinges on the future of sportspersons at large and of young women in particular. The khaps, which double as kangaroo courts, are not known to be gender-friendly. But they also function as pressure groups and are courted by politicians for their crowd mobilisation skills. Would the khaps give a thought to the alarming reports coming from Haryana of parents reluctant to send their daughters to coaching schools for wrestlers for fear of predators like the Kaiserganj MP? In a state with a badly skewed sex ratio, the idea of women encouraged by families to take to wrestling symbolised light at the tunnel’s end; this might get snuffed out if Brij Bhushan is not punished.

Cynics believe that even if the charges against this alleged serial offender are established, the penalty could amount to tokenism followed by bail in the run-up to the 2024 General Election because he would be needed to canvass support for the BJP.

As in any mismatched battle, even if the Centre finds a middle ground to end the stalemate, the vulnerable might have to settle for what’s handed to them, while the powerful five-term MP will get away ‘unscathed’. Recall how reluctant the BJP was to bring to book alleged sex offenders in UP, Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Chinmayanand, because of their local spheres of influence. The redeeming feature is that the girls, backed by Bajrang, continue to hold out despite reports of their ‘compromise’ with the establishment.