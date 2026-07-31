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Home / CWG 2026 / Asmita Dey clinches 48kg judo gold for India

Asmita Dey clinches 48kg judo gold for India

The 23-year-old from Tripura finds herself on the back foot early in the final after conceding a yuko and then receiving a penalty, allowing Quach to take control of the bout

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PTI
Glasgow, Updated At : 09:19 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Asmita Dey. PTI file
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India's Asmita Dey produced a spirited comeback to clinch the women's 48kg judo gold medal, defeating Canada's Heidi Quach in a dramatic golden score contest at the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

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The 23-year-old from Tripura found herself on the back foot early in the final after conceding a yuko and then receiving a penalty, allowing Quach to take control of the bout.

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However, Asmita responded brilliantly, attacking with greater intent and levelling the scores at 1-1 shortly after the midway stage of the four-minute contest.

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Neither judoka could find the decisive score during regulation time despite a series of intense exchanges, forcing the match into the Golden Score period, where the first scoring action determines the winner.

Maintaining her composure under pressure, Asmita launched a decisive attack in sudden-death overtime and earned another yuko to seal a memorable victory and hand India the gold medal.

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The triumph capped an impressive campaign for the young judoka, who showed remarkable resilience to recover from an early deficit and outfight her Canadian opponent in a gripping final.

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