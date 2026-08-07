Bhiwani boxers recount struggles behind CWG gold medals

Boxers from Bhiwani, known as the “Mini Cuba” of India, returned home to a grand welcome after their gold medal-winning performances at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The champions shared stories of their struggles, setbacks and the hard work behind their historic achievements.

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Star boxer Jasmine Lamboria, a Naib Subedar in the Indian Army, who won gold in the women’s 57 kg category, said she suffered a major health setback just before the prestigious event. She fell seriously ill ahead of the Commonwealth Games and remained away from training for nearly a month after being diagnosed with a severe bacterial infection. She had to undergo a 14-day course of antibiotics.

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“I had lost weight due to the illness and my weight dropped to around 55 kg, which was below my 57 kg category. When I resumed training on July 1, I had only three weeks left to prepare. We focused more on technical and strategic aspects instead of putting excessive physical strain on my body so that the infection did not return,” Jasmine said.

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Recalling her final bout, Jasmine said she faced Ireland’s defending Commonwealth champion. “I took a narrow 3-2 lead in the first round and then played aggressively in the second and third rounds to secure the victory,” she said, adding that her focus had now shifted to the Olympic Games.

Her father, Jaiveer Lamboria, said the achievement was the result of years of dedication. “She started boxing around 10 years ago and never looked back. She kept working hard despite challenges. We, and the entire country, are proud of her achievement,” he said.

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Another Bhiwani boxer, Sachin Siwach, who won gold in the men’s 60 kg boxing category, received a grand welcome at his native village, Mitathal, in the district.

Hundreds of villagers welcomed him at the village entrance with drums and flower garlands. A victory procession was also taken out through the village, with people waving the national flag to celebrate their champion’s success.

Overwhelmed by the welcome, Sachin said, “The support of my family, coaches and the people made this achievement possible. I dedicate my medal to the people of the country.”

He said he would now prepare for the Asian Games and the Olympic Games. “I will work harder on the areas where I fell short this time and ensure there are no shortcomings in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bhiwani Deputy Commissioner Sahil Gupta hosted a felicitation programme and lunch for the Commonwealth Games medal winners at his residence today. Jasmine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Sakshi Chaudhary and Priya Ghanghas attended the event. Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar was also present.

Congratulating the players, Gupta said Bhiwani’s daughters had made their mark on the international stage. “Bhiwani is called Mini Cuba because of its remarkable contribution to sports,” he said.