Bhiwani boxers shine with rich medal haul at Commonwealth Games

The girls and boys from Bhiwani and the rest of Haryana unleashed a hail of punches to bag a rich haul of medals, including two gold, three assured silver (two of them yet to compete for gold) and two bronze at the Commonwealth Games being held in Glasgow.

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The boxers from Bhiwani, long celebrated as “India’s Cuba” for its rich boxing tradition that has produced Olympic medallist Vijender Kumar and other star pugilists, including Akhil Kumar, Jitender Kumar and Vikas Krishan, lived up to their reputation.

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Preeti Pawar (54kg) and Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), both from Bhiwani, won gold medals, while two other women — Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg) and Priya Ghanghas (60kg) — secured silver medals, with Priya yet to compete for gold. Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), who hails from Rajasthan but trained in Bhiwani, also added a gold medal to India’s tally.

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In the men’s events, Bhiwani pugilist Sachin Siwach (60kg) won a bronze medal, while Hisar’s Ankush Panghal assured himself of at least a silver medal and will fight for gold later today. Another Haryana boxer, Narender Berwal, also won a bronze medal in the 90+kg category.

Earlier, Preeti Pawar produced a dominant performance, defeating Canada’s Scarlett Delgado 5-0 in the 54kg final. Her father, Sombir, said Preeti had promised the family before leaving for Scotland that she would return with a medal for the country and had fulfilled that promise. Her mother said she would welcome her home with churma and kheer. Preeti, a Naib Subedar in the Indian Army, belongs to a family of sportspersons from Badesra village in Bhiwani district. Her father, grandfather and great-grandfather were all well-known wrestlers in the region.

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Jaismine Lamboria, also a Naib Subedar in the Indian Army, defeated defending champion Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland to win the gold medal. The victory was significant as she returned to the ring after battling illness before the Games. She had won a bronze medal at the previous edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Another boxer trained at the famed Bhiwani Boxing Club, Arundhati Choudhary of Rajasthan, claimed the gold medal in the 70kg category.

Sakshi Chaudhary won a silver medal in the 51kg category after finishing runner-up in the final. Another Bhiwani boxer, Priya Ghanghas, has assured herself of at least a silver medal after storming into the women’s 60kg final and is now awaiting her gold medal bout.

Bhiwani Boxing Club president Kamal Singh Pradhan said the girls from Bhiwani had outperformed their male counterparts in winning medals for the country at the Commonwealth Games.

“It is a proud moment to see how the girls from Haryana, especially Bhiwani, have established their dominance at the international level in boxing,” he said.