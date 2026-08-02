Reigning World champion and two-time medalist Jaismine Lamboria will be the country’s flag-bearer during the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

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The 24-year-old boxer won the gold medal in the 57kg weight class adding to her bronze from Birmingham at the 2022 edition.

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One of the most consistent Indian boxers in recent times, Jaismine won the world championships last year in Liverpool before adding a silver at the Asian Championships earlier this year.

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India are set to host the next edition of the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030.

The Commonwealth Games will be handed over to India.

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India’s vibrant culture and its shared values with the Commonwealth family will be showcased during the handover segment of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games closing ceremony at the Hydro here.

The ‘Handover Segment’ will unfold over three Acts, taking the audience on a journey that celebrates shared values, culture and connection, according to a release.