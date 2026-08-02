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Home / CWG 2026 / Boxer Jasimine to be India's flag-bearers for CWG closing ceremony

Boxer Jasimine to be India's flag-bearers for CWG closing ceremony

World champion boxer to lead Indian contingent at Glasgow finale; Ahmedabad to receive Games handover for 2030 edition

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PTI
Glasgow, Updated At : 08:54 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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India's Jaismine Lamboria clinches a gold medal after winning against Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh during the Women's 57kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Image credit/PTI
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Reigning World champion and two-time medalist Jaismine Lamboria will be the country’s flag-bearer during the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

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The 24-year-old boxer won the gold medal in the 57kg weight class adding to her bronze from Birmingham at the 2022 edition.

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One of the most consistent Indian boxers in recent times, Jaismine won the world championships last year in Liverpool before adding a silver at the Asian Championships earlier this year.

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India are set to host the next edition of the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030.

The Commonwealth Games will be handed over to India.

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India’s vibrant culture and its shared values with the Commonwealth family will be showcased during the handover segment of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games closing ceremony at the Hydro here.

The ‘Handover Segment’ will unfold over three Acts, taking the audience on a journey that celebrates shared values, culture and connection, according to a release.

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