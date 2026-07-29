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Home / CWG 2026 / Commonwealth Games: Gulveer scripts history with India's 1st men's 10,000m silver

Commonwealth Games: Gulveer scripts history with India's 1st men's 10,000m silver

National record holder claims podium finish in rain-hit race; Pooja Singh exits women’s high jump after failing to clear 1.82m

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PTI
Glasgow, Updated At : 11:17 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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India's Gulveer Singh crosses the finish line after the men's 10,000m final at the Commonwealth Games, Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, July 28, 2026. Reuters
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Gulveer Singh became the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the men's 10,000m event, producing a remarkably assured performance on a rain-soaked track to clinch a silver here.

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The national record holder's medal was India's second silver in athletics at the Games after Sarvesh Kushare's podium finish in the men's high jump event.

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The Indian clocked 27:49.78 seconds to claim silver, finishing behind Australia's Ky Robinson, who won gold with a timing of 27:48.93 secondson Tuesday.

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Running in difficult conditions amid a heavy downpour at the Scotstoun Stadium here, the 28-year-old Gulveer stayed with the leading pack throughout before unleashing a brilliant finish in the final few laps.

"It always feels good to win a medal. The race was good, there was rain but when you win a medal it hardly matters if there is rain, sunshine, heat or anything else," the reigning Asian champion told PTI.

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"I had left everything on God. Before the race I told almighty, dekh lena (please watch over me)," he added.

The soft-spoken Army man from Uttar Pradesh's Atrauli laughed when asked if he had spoken to his family after the historic feat, revealing that he hadn't event told them about the race as yet.

"My family must be sleeping. I don't tell them on race days, I will tell them tomorrow. I don't disturb them, they can watch later. Right now the focus is now on the 5k run. Let's hope the almighty remains kind towards me," he said.

Training under Scott Simmons in the United States, Gulveer executed a near-perfect tactical race in a strong field featuring multiple African runners, including 2023 World Championships medallist from Kenya Daniel Ebenyo, who boasted a personal best of 26:57.80.

Despite persistent rain, he stayed with the lead pack, and moved into medal contention in the closing stages, producing a powerful final kick to edge past Isle of Man's David Mullarkey for silver. Mullarkey took the bronze medal in 27:50.28 seconds.

Gulveer's silver marked the first time since the 1986 Commonwealth Games that no African athlete finished on the podium in the men's 10,000m.

The feat was reminiscent of Avinash Sable's historic silver medal in the 3000m steeplechase at the 2022 Birmingham Games, where he had ended Kenya's dominance.

Heartbreak for Pooja

However, there was disappointment in store in women's high jump where Asian champion Pooja Singh bowed out after failing to clear 1.82m.

Making her CWG debut, the 19-year-old's event was disrupted by heavy rain before play resumed. Pooja could not clear the bar in her third and final attempt at 1.82m, bringing an end to her campaign.

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