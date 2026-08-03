CWG 2026: India finish 4th on medals table as Australia top chart yet again

India signed off from the 2026 Commonwealth Games with another impressive medal haul, finishing fourth in the pecking order with 39 podium finishes despite competing in a significantly trimmed sporting programme that excluded some of its traditional strongholds.

Advertisement

India won 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze medals. Australia topped the table with 171 medals, including 70 gold, while England (110 medals), and Canada (62) were second and third respectively.

Advertisement

Hosts Scotland ended fifth with a total of 39 medals, same as India but with less number of silver.

Advertisement

The Indian contingent produced a series of standout performances over the 11-day competition in Glasgow, collecting medals across disciplines such as boxing, athletics, judo, para sports, and weightlifting to reinforce its status as one of the Commonwealth's sporting powerhouses.

Boxing emerged as one of India's biggest contributors, accounting for 10 medals, including seven gold and three silver, while many track and field and para athletes too produced a string of podium finishes.

Advertisement

While the boxers delivered consistently, the judokas added crucial medals to the tally.

Although the absence of sports such as shooting, badminton, wrestling, hockey, and table tennis, along with the reduced overall programme, affected India's medal prospects compared to previous editions, the contingent adapted well to the changed landscape and remained among the most successful teams at the Games.

There were, however, a few disappointments, with India's campaign suffering an early setback when judoka Tulika Maan was ruled out before the Games after being provisionally suspended for three whereabouts failures under anti-doping regulations.

With the Glasgow chapter coming to an end, India's focus now shifts to the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

The official handover during Sunday's closing ceremony will mark the beginning of preparations for the centenary edition, with the country set to host the Games for the second time after New Delhi in 2010.