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Home / CWG 2026 / CWG Boxing: Preeti Pawar through to finals with dominating win

CWG Boxing: Preeti Pawar through to finals with dominating win

The 22-year-old from Bhiwani, who is an Asian Games bronze-medallist, powered to a 5-0 win to set up a clash with Canada’s Scarlett Delgado, who defeated England’s Lauren Mackie 4-1 in her semifinal bout

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PTI
Glasgow, Updated At : 04:11 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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India's Preeti Pawar, in red, competes against Zambia's Catherine Mwape in the women's 54kg semifinal boxing match at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow. Image credits/PTI
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Indian boxer Preeti Pawar (54kg) sailed into the Commonwealth Games final by out-punching Zambia’s Catherine Mwape in the last-four stage here on Friday.

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The 22-year-old from Bhiwani, who is an Asian Games bronze-medallist, powered to a 5-0 win to set up a clash with Canada’s Scarlett Delgado, who defeated England’s Lauren Mackie 4-1 in her semifinal bout.

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The Indian outpaced Mwape for most of the bout, cleverly drawing her in for effective counter-attacks with her left straight being particularly effective.

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“I am very happy that I have managed to do what I prepared for. I have to give my best tomorrow for the gold medal. I never take my opponents lightly, and always prepare in detail with my coaches. I am happy that I am able to implement those plans,” Preeti told PTI after her win.

Mwape struggled to connect throughout and was beaten almost every time Preeti launched her combination strikes.

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The Zambian’s struggles were evident from the three eight counts she faced in the first two rounds.

Such was Preeti’s dominance that all five judges marked 10-8 in her favour in the second round.

With the bout out of her grasp, Mwape spent the last three minutes evading the pounding from Preeti, who sailed through without having to slog too hard.

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