CWG: Gold haul sparks celebrations in Bhiwani, Hisar

Behind every medal lies years of hard work, sweat and sacrifice. The girls from Bhiwani, who left no stone unturned in their quest for gold, along with two boys from Hisar and Hansi districts, have shown that they put in their best efforts to deliver outstanding performances and fulfil the expectations of their coaches and families.

Advertisement

The women boxers who won gold medals are Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Priya Ghanghas (60kg), all from Bhiwani, besides Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), who belongs to Rajasthan but trains in Bhiwani. Among the men, Ankush Panghal (80kg) of Hisar won a gold medal, while Sumit Berwal (+90kg) from Sorkhi village in Hansi district claimed a silver medal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not only are the families of the medal winners celebrating, but sports enthusiasts are also visiting their homes to congratulate the parents on their children’s success at the Commonwealth Games.

The reputation of the region—particularly Bhiwani district—as India’s boxing powerhouse has grown even stronger at the Commonwealth Games. Women pugilists training in Bhiwani won five gold medals (including one boxer from Rajasthan who trains in Bhiwani), while two boxers from the Hisar region secured a gold and a silver medal, taking the region’s tally to six golds and one silver in boxing.

Advertisement

Kamal Singh Pradhan, president of the Bhiwani Boxing Club, which has earned a formidable reputation for producing international boxers—from Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Kumar to the latest generation of Commonwealth Games medallists—said, “We are delighted that Bhiwani’s daughters have brought international glory to the district. Players like Jaismine, who narrowly missed Commonwealth gold in 2022, never let their guard down and proved their mettle by winning gold this time. Not only her, but four other girls, including Arundhati, who also trains in Bhiwani, have shown their golden spark.”

He added that the medal winners deserved a grand welcome on their return to Bhiwani.

Vinod Kumar, coach and uncle of Preeti Pawar, said, “Preeti’s success is the result of years of disciplined training and her never-give-up attitude. She has always been focused and determined to improve every single day.”

He added that the Commonwealth gold was only one milestone and that she had the potential to achieve much more.

Jaismine’s mother, Jogender Kaur, told mediapersons, “We are eagerly waiting to welcome Jaismine home with her favourite Haryanvi churma. I feel proud as a mother to see my daughter win a gold medal for the country.”

Her father, Jaiveer, said, “She showed remarkable confidence and technique throughout the tournament. We are confident that she will now set her sights on Olympic gold.”