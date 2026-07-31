CWG: Haryana players show mettle, 2 silver and one bronze assured

From collecting discus throws for teachers practising during school free periods to standing on the Commonwealth Games podium with a bronze medal, discus thrower Seema Kaliraman’s journey has been an inspiring one. A mother and PhD scholar at Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani, Seema has realised a childhood dream through years of perseverance.

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Hailing from Dinod village in Bhiwani district, known for producing boxers, Seema won the bronze medal in Glasgow with a best throw of 58.65 metres.

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Speaking to the media after her victory, Seema said she had nurtured the dream of winning an international medal since childhood, when she used to retrieve discus throws for her teachers during their practice sessions at school. She continued training even during the Covid-19 pandemic, believing that an opportunity would eventually come.

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Now 27, a mother and a PhD scholar, Seema finally seized that opportunity by winning a Commonwealth Games medal.

She stayed away from competition for two seasons due to pregnancy but resumed training within a year of giving birth to her son, Rudra, in 2022. She gradually regained her fitness and strength under the guidance of her husband, Ravinder, a former discus thrower whose own sporting career was cut short by injury and who now serves as her personal coach.

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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini congratulated Seema, saying her hard work, dedication and sporting spirit had brought laurels to both Haryana and the country.

Celebrations erupted at her residence in Dinod village after news of her medal-winning performance reached home. Family members and villagers distributed sweets and exchanged greetings, while the Chief Minister also congratulated her on winning the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Haryana athletes continued their impressive performance at the Commonwealth Games, with two more players assuring India of silver medals by reaching the boxing finals.

Preeti Panwar of Bhiwani advanced to the women’s 54kg final after registering a convincing 5-0 victory over Zambia’s Catherine Mwape in the semifinal. A native of Badsara village in Bhiwani district, Preeti is serving as a Naib Subedar in the Army. Her father, Somveer, is an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with the Haryana Police.

Preeti had earlier won a bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Games and a gold medal at the 2025 World Cup. She will now compete for the gold medal on Saturday.

Soon after Preeti’s victory, 19-year-old Ankush Panghal of Bheria village in Hisar district stormed into the men’s 80kg final with a unanimous 5-0 win over Canada’s Joshua Ofori.

Known for his speed and accurate punching, Ankush has also assured India of at least a silver medal. He dominated the semifinal from start to finish to seal his place in the title clash.

His father, Suresh Panghal, a farmer, said Ankush took up boxing at the age of 12 and began training under coach Pradeep in Hisar. He is currently training at an Army sports centre in Bengaluru.

Ankush has won silver medals at the 2023 Youth Championship in Kazakhstan and the 2025 World Boxing Cup. He has also represented India at the 2026 National Championship and the Grand Prix.