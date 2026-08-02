CWG: Punjab judoka Ishroop Narang enters bronze medal match

Indian judoka Ishroop Narang kept her medal hopes alive by prevailing over Cameroon's stronger and taller Georgika Wesly Djengue Moune in the repechage round of women's 78 kg at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

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The 19-year-old from Punjab won by waza-ari after her opponent scored two yukos.

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Earlier, Ishroop crashed out of gold medal race after losing by Ippon to England's Emma Reid in the quarterfinal. She received two shido penalties while Emma secured two waza-ari scores during the four-minute contest to complete the victory.

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The Indian had registered a win by a yuko in the golden score period against Nicole Wood of Scotland in the round of 16 match.

The match remained deadlocked at the end of regulation time, with both judokas picking up a shido each.

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Ishroop finally broke the stalemate one minute and 40 seconds into the golden score, scoring a decisive yuko to seal the contest after five minutes and 40 seconds.

In the men's section, Avtar Singh suffered a loss by Ippon to Cyprus' Aristos Michael in the-100kg round of 16 event.

Yash Ghangas also crashed out of the men's +100kg competition after suffering a 0-1 defeat to Wales' Joshua Whitehouse in the Round of 16.

Whitehouse secured the decisive yuko midway through the contest and held on to his advantage to win the bout.

Ghangas, who picked up two shido penalties during the four-minute contest, was unable to find a way back as his campaign ended in the opening round.

Yuko is awarded for a throw where the opponent lands on their side or near-side, or for a hold-down lasting 5 to 9 seconds.

Ippon is the highest score and means a full point that ends the match right away. Ippon is earned through a clean throw, a long hold down, or a tap out.