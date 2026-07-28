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Home / CWG 2026 / CWG: Srihari Nataraj enters 100m backstroke semis; Sajan Prakash bows out of 50m butterfly

CWG: Srihari Nataraj enters 100m backstroke semis; Sajan Prakash bows out of 50m butterfly

Nataraj, whose timing at the 50m mark was 26.26sec, has a personal best of 53.77 seconds, which is also the national record that he created in 2021

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Glasgow, Updated At : 06:42 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Australia's Henry Allan and India's Srihari Nataraj in action during heat 4. Image credits/Reuters
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India’s Srihari Nataraj qualified for the 100m backstroke semifinals but veteran Sajan Prakash failed to go past the Heats of 50m butterfly event in the Commonwealth Games swimming competition here on Tuesday.

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Nataraj finished fifth in his Heat and 13th overall with a timing of 55.58 seconds. The 16 fastest swimmers move ahead from the preliminary stage. The semifinals will be held later tonight.

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Nataraj, whose timing at the 50m mark was 26.26sec, has a personal best of 53.77 seconds, which is also the national record that he created in 2021.

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Sajan, however, failed to qualify after finishing eighth in his Heat and 28th overall.

The 32-year-old, who was part of the ninth and final group, clocked 24.94 seconds to bow out of contention. The effort was well below his personal best of 23.83 seconds, also a national record.

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Sajan, a two-time Olympian, had earlier finished eighth and last in the 200m butterfly event finals on Monday, clocking 1:58.05sec.

That performance was also underwhelming as his personal best and national record stands at 1:56.38sec.

The 25-year-old Nataraj, also a two-time Olympian, was a part of the Indian men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team which could not translate an encouraging qualification into a podium finish, ending sixth in the final on Monday.

Prasanta Karmakar remains the only Indian swimmer to have ever won a medal at the Commonwealth Games - a bronze in the 50m freestyle S9 para event at New Delhi 2010.

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