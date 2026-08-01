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Home / CWG 2026 / Glasgow Commonwealth Games: Judoka Unnati Sharma bags bronze

Glasgow Commonwealth Games: Judoka Unnati Sharma bags bronze

Unnati wraps up the contest in just 1 minute and 7 seconds with a decisive move

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PTI
Glasgow, Updated At : 11:16 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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India's Unnati Sharma, in white, competes against Australia's Saya Middleton during a women's 63kg semi-final Judo match at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday, August 1, 2026. PTI
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Indian judoka Unnati Sharma clinched the bronze medal in the women’s -63kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games, defeating South Africa’s Skye Knoester by Ippon, here on Saturday.

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Unnati wrapped up the contest in just 1 minute and 7 seconds with a decisive move, hooking her leg to unbalance Knoester before throwing her cleanly onto her back to earn an Ippon—the highest score in judo—and seal the bout instantly.

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The Indian had earlier gone down to Australia’s Saya Middleton in the semifinal but bounced back strongly to secure a place on the podium with an emphatic victory.

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However, it was end of the road for Inunganbi Takhellambam (women’s -70kg) and Karanjit Singh Maan (men’s -90kg), who could not cash in on the chance they got through repechage rounds.

Unnati opened her campaign with a dominant Round of 16 victory over Eswatini’s Lamulela Magagula, sealing the contest by ippon in just one minute and 39 seconds after scoring two successive waza-ari.

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She then edged past New Zealand’s Qona Christie in the quarterfinal, prevailing by waza-ari after also registering a yuko to book her place in the last four.

Tokas suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat to Cyprus’ Odysseas Georgakis, who clinched the bout with a yuko. Tokas though bounced back by winning against Peniamina Percival in the repechage.

Karanjit lost the men’s -90kg last-eight clash to Canada’s Guillaume Gaulin, conceding the defeat by ippon after defeating New Zealand’s Elliott Connolly by ippon in three minutes and 29 seconds.

He later lost the repechage round to home favourite Scott Cusack.

In the women’s -70kg quarterfinals, Inunganbi Takhellambam lost to Canada’s Charlie Thibault by ippon in three minutes and 23 seconds after conceding a yuko earlier in the contest.

She faced England’s Jemima Yeats-Brown in the repechage contest but could not utilise the opportunity to her advantage.

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