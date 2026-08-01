India's judokas scripted history at the Commonwealth Games on Friday as Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh clinched the country's first-ever gold medals in the sport, while Yamini Mourya added a silver to cap the nation's best-ever judo campaign.

Advertisement

India finished the competition with two gold and one silver medal, marking its finest performance since judo was introduced as a medal sport at the 1990 Commonwealth Games in Auckland.

Advertisement

Before Friday, Indian judokas had won medals at every edition but had never stood on the top step of the podium.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old Asmita from Tripura became the first Indian judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold after producing a stirring comeback to beat Canada's Heidi Quach in the women's -48kg final.

Trailing after conceding a yuko and a penalty early in the bout, Asmita fought back to level the contest before holding her nerve in the golden score period, where she scored a decisive yuko to seal a memorable victory.

Advertisement

A few minutes later, Harsh ensured India's historic double by becoming the country's first male Commonwealth Games judo champion.

"I've had dreams like this before when you're truly fixated on something, you just can't sleep," Asmita told PTI.

"Back in India, I wouldn't fall asleep until 12 or 1am. My mind was constantly occupied with the fight thinking about what moves to execute, what strategies to use.

"Even though my body was physically exhausted, sleep just wouldn't come. I used to feel very restless, but I'd still get up and head to training at 5:30am. When I arrived here, I was really nervous wondering what would happen but the one thought driving me was that I had to win, I had to beat everyone and I was the best."

Competing in his maiden Games, the 23-year-old Harsh upset Australia's experienced Olympian Joshua Katz in the men's -60kg final.

Locked in a tactical battle, Harsh struck with a superb waza-ari with just 41 seconds left and defended resolutely to deny the decorated Australian, a bronze medallist at the Birmingham Games and multiple-time Oceania champion.

"Hearing the national anthem on such a big stage because of me feels very special. My family is very happy, it's a great feeling. I have been pursuing this sport since childhood and professionally I have been doing it for last 4-5 years. There was pressure, but my seniors and family never let me feel it. I dedicate this medal to my mother," said Harsh.

"Now we have a new federation and hopefully, things will only get better."

The twin triumphs marked a watershed moment for Indian judo, ending a wait of more than three decades for a Commonwealth Games title.

Yamini Mourya came agonisingly close to making it a golden treble but settled for silver after losing to England's Acelya Toprak in the women's 57kg final.

The title clash remained scoreless through regulation time before extending into a gripping golden score contest.

Both judokas traded aggressive attacks, but Toprak's relentless pressure eventually forced a decisive penalty from the Indian after nearly three minutes of sudden-death action.

Earlier in the day, Asmita, Harsh and Yamini had assured India of three medals by reaching their respective finals.

Asmita advanced after defeating Scotland's Eva Ewing by ippon before edging past home favourite Summer Shaw by yuko in the semifinals.

Harsh opened with an ippon win over Malawi's Chikondi Kathewera, overcame Vanuatu's Alan Monthouel in the quarterfinals and then beat Australia's Pedro Carlos Antun Neto by waza-ari to enter the final.

Yamini enjoyed a comparatively smooth route, beating Ghana's Frema Agyei before dispatching South Africa's Donne Breytenbach by ippon in the semifinals.

India, however, missed out on additional medals as Shraddha Kadubal Chopade bowed out in the women's -52kg repechage after losing to Wales' Lola Hodson, while Rohit Basir Majgul exited in the men's -66kg repechage following a defeat to England's Michael Fryer.