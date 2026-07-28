DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / CWG 2026 / In tears after his own injury-forced exit, Tejaswin stays to help Kushare

In tears after his own injury-forced exit, Tejaswin stays to help Kushare

The 27-year-old, a bronze medallist at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, remains hopeful of recovering in time for the decathlon beginning on Thursday

article_Author
PTI
Glasgow, Updated At : 10:52 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tejaswin Shankar. ANI file photo
Advertisement

His own campaign derailed by a recurring knee problem, Tejaswin Shankar fought through tears and discomfort to be there for compatriot Sarvesh Kushare, offering him technical advice that proved crucial in securing his men's high jump silver in the Commonwealth Games here.

Advertisement

Tejaswin had claimed the high jump bronze in the 2022 Birmingham CWG, which was a first ever for India in the sport. On Monday, the 27-year-old felt a sharp pain in his knee during his warm-up and could not continue in the competition after clearing his first attempt.

Advertisement

Despite his own heartbreak, he stayed back at the venue and switched roles to help Kushare, who eventually fetched a silver medal, bettering Tejaswin's 2022 performance.

Advertisement

Kushare credited Tejaswin's technical advice for helping him regain his rhythm after a shaky start.

"I wanted to clear the height in my first attempt itself, but during 2.25m my rhythm was affected and my stride became shorter. Then TJ told me to move forward in my run-up, and that helped," Kushare said.

Advertisement

A visibly emotional Tejaswin struggled to compose himself while speaking to reporters after the event.

"I felt a shooting pain in my knee. It happened during my warm-up. It's nothing new; I have always had tendonitis in my knees," he said.

"I don't think there is any high jumper who doesn't have it. That's why it's called jumper's knee. Everyone manages it, and so do I," he said.

Hope to be back for Decathlon

Tejaswin said the timing of the injury was particularly cruel as he had arrived in Glasgow believing he was capable of winning another Commonwealth Games medal.

"But it's one of those days. You want just one day in a year when you don't have that pain, but it came on that day only. It really stings. In these conditions, I was really confident I could jump for a win, jump for a medal. I really knew I could win a medal," he rued.

"But to not even get through the first height, it stings because I was in really great shape."

Explaining the injury, he added: "It's just overuse of the patellar tendon. There is nothing spectacular about it. It just flared up today and ruined my entire competition."

Tejaswin, however, remains hopeful of recovering in time for the decathlon, which begins on Thursday.

"I will come back in two days. We still have two days. I'll give my best over the next two days and try and fix this. I will obviously start. I'm not here on vacation.

"The patellar tendon is used in high jump and long jump, so if I'm somehow able to get by those two events, I'm still confident the other events will be fine.

Tejaswin is the national record holder in decathlon and has won an Asian Games silver besides two Asian Championships medals in the gruelling discipline.

He is also the first Indian to breach in the 8000 points mark in the 10-event competition which is considered the most demanding in athletics.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts