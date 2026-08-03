As the curtain came down on the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, India offered the world a vibrant invitation to Ahmedabad, blending ancient philosophy, contemporary artistry and cultural grandeur in a handover presentation that officially launched the journey towards the centenary edition of the Games in 2030.

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The emotional centrepiece of Sunday's closing ceremony at the OVO Hydro saw Glasgow formally pass the Commonwealth Games baton to India before a spectacular showcase of music, dance and storytelling projected India's identity as a nation where tradition and modernity coexist.

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Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, representing King Charles III, formally declared the Games closed.

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"Thanks for the manner in which you have competed, officiated, supported, organised the Games. You have once again brought the spirit and value of Commonwealth tonight. Thank You Glasgow," he said.

"I call up on athletes of all countries and territories to come to Ahmedabad, India in four years time to celebrate the 24th Commonwealth Games in what will be the centenary of the Games," he added.

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Jaismine Lamboria carried India's flag at the closing ceremony after winning gold in the women's 57kg category boxing competition.

The formal handover began with the Commonwealth Games flag making its symbolic journey across the arena.

Led by bearers holding the Scottish and Indian flags, the procession lowered the folded Games flag. Glasgow's Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren then passed it to Commonwealth Games Scotland vice-chair Susan Jackson, Scottish netball player Emily Nicholl, Commonwealth Sport president Dr Donald Rukare, two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha, and finally Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. This marked the official transfer of hosting responsibilities from Scotland to India.

From that solemn moment, the atmosphere transformed into a celebration of India's civilisational ethos.

The Indian presentation unfolded over three acts, taking the audience on what organisers described as a journey celebrating shared values, culture and connection.

The overarching message was rooted in the ancient Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- "The World is One Family" -- a theme that resonated strongly with the Commonwealth's ideals of unity and friendship.

The opening act also commemorated 150 years of Vande Mataram, India's national song, with a sweeping choreography led by actor Manushi Chhillar.

Set against immersive digital visuals, hundreds of dancers painted a vivid portrait of India's diversity while maestro Shankar Mahadevan's stirring score fused orchestral grandeur with Indian musical traditions.

The performance sought to portray India as a civilisation that welcomes the world through its plurality of languages, customs and artistic traditions. A specially produced film introduced international audiences to Ahmedabad.

The film presented sport as an inseparable part of Indian life, tracing its evolution from ancient traditions of discipline and physical excellence to the aspirations of one of the world's youngest nations.

Gujarat was portrayed as a place where centuries-old heritage intersects with innovation and urban ambition, positioning Ahmedabad as a fitting venue for the Commonwealth Games' landmark centenary edition.

The visual narrative culminated with a message that sport has the power to unite people, celebrate diversity and bring the Commonwealth together in India.

The second act celebrated perhaps the strongest cultural bridge between the outgoing and incoming hosts - music.

Called "The Cultural Jugalbandi", the segment paired internationally acclaimed Indian sitar virtuoso Rishab Sharma with celebrated Scottish musician Ross Ainslie.

The dialogue between Sharma's sitar and Ainslie's Scottish pipes and whistles became a symbolic conversation between two ancient musical traditions. Moving seamlessly between meditative passages and energetic crescendos, the performance demonstrated how music can transcend geography and language while respecting cultural identity.

The finale belonged to one of India's most celebrated musical families.

Shankar Mahadevan returned to the stage alongside his sons Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan for a concert that travelled through some of India's most recognisable songs, including "Suno gaur se duniya walon, Bhaag Milkha, Ae watan watan and Lehara Do."

Gujarati playback singer Bhoomi Trivedi added a special tribute to the host state, ensuring Gujarat occupied centre stage before welcoming the Commonwealth in four years' time.

The Indian showcase followed Glasgow's farewell celebration featuring Scottish music, poetry and dance.

Scotland's wheelchair racer Melanie Woods won the David Dixon Award, which is given to the outstanding athlete of the Commonwealth Games, based on their performance, fair play and overall contribution to their team's participation at the Games.