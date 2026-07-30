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Home / CWG 2026 / Jaiveer travels to Glasgow at own cost to support Chopra during CWG qualifier

Jaiveer travels to Glasgow at own cost to support Chopra during CWG qualifier

Personal coach of Neeraj Chopra gets accreditation through IOA after not being included in official Indian athletics contingent

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PTI
Glasgow, Updated At : 06:26 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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India's Neeraj Chopra competes in the Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying round at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. Image credit/PTI
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Neeraj Chopra’s personal coach Jaiveer Chaudhary was in tow inside the Scotstoun Stadium on Thursday to help his superstar ward qualify for the Commonwealth Games final round, as he travelled here at his own cost after he was not included in the Indian contingent for the multi-sport event.

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The 32-member athletics squad, headlined by Chopra, was accompanied by five coaches, two physios and one doctor along with two medical professionals. The support staff, cleared by the sports ministry and led by head coach Radhakrishnan Nair, did not have Chaudhary as one of the members.

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But sources in the Indian contingent here said that Chaudhary, who is Chopra’s formative coach, is here at his own cost. He travelled here from Bienne in Switzerland where Chopra was training before the Games.

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Chaudhary was seen sitting at the area earmarked for the coaches, along with Nair, at a little distance from where the javelin throwers started their run-ups.

“Yes, he (Jaiveer) is here at his own cost. He was not in the list of contingent (cleared by the Ministry). The Indian Olympic Association arranged for his accreditation and access to Field of Play,” a source in the Indian contingent told PTI.

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Olympic hero Chopra, along with Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh, advanced to the men’s javelin throw final after finishing among the top 12 in the qualification round as strong, shifting winds foiled every athlete’s attempt to achieve the automatic qualifying mark.

The 28-year-old Chopra, who won the javelin throw title in 2018, was fifth with a best effort of 79.61m, while Rohit (78.37m) and Yashvir (78.36m) ended the qualification in ninth and 10th positions respectively to ensure a full Indian contingent in the medal round.

Chopra, who was the last thrower in each round, did not take his third and final attempt as he had already made it to the final by that time.

As reported by PTI in March this year, personal coaches have not been included in the contingent. The ministry had made it clear that “demonstrable contribution” and “regular association” to an athlete’s growth would be assessed in case of request for personal coaches but they would not be allowed over and above the sanctioned contingent even at no cost to government.

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