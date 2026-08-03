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Home / CWG 2026 / My PhD on positive self-talk helped me perform better: CWG bronze medallist Seema

My PhD on positive self-talk helped me perform better: CWG bronze medallist Seema

Discus thrower says research on imagery and mental preparation became part of her training routine; now eyes Asian Games challenge

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:20 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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India's Seema Punia in action during the women's discus throw final, at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. Reuters
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Commonwealth Games bronze medallist discus thrower Seema Kaliramna says her doctoral research on imagery and positive self-talk has become an unlikely competitive advantage, helping her prepare mentally and physically during competitions as she now turns her attention to next month's Asian Games.

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The 27-year-old Seema is pursuing a PhD Degree at Chaudhary Bansi Lal University in Bhiwani, Haryana, said her research has gone beyond academics and become part of her daily training routine.

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"My research topic is the impact of imagery and positive self-talk training on athletic performance. Since it is directly related to my sport, I apply those concepts myself," Seema told PTI after returning home from Glasgow.

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"I prepare my mindset and training accordingly, how to keep my body calm during competition, when to raise my intensity, how to improve muscle recovery and how biomechanics works. My PhD revolves around these aspects and it has been very helpful. We are getting positive results."

The bronze medal in the Glasgow CWG with a throw of 58.65m capped a remarkable comeback for Seema after she narrowly missed the podium at the 2025 Asian Championships, finishing fourth by just 16 centimetres.

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"In 2025, I came back without a medal. Everyone else's parents had come to receive them and there were celebrations. I had missed out by just 16 centimetres on my final attempt. That stayed with me," she said.

"This time I carried that experience with me. I prepared my body accordingly, warmed up properly and that experience paid off. We have brought a medal home."

Seema said the windy and cold conditions in Glasgow made the competition particularly challenging but also offered valuable lessons ahead of the Asian Games in Japan starting September 19.

"The weather was completely different from India. I had to keep warming up repeatedly but my body kept getting cold. The wind was blowing directly against us and the discus kept slipping from my hand. But it was a good learning experience because we could face similar conditions again."

Her coach and husband, Ravinder Kaliramna, said the medal could have been of a different colour had the weather been more favourable.

"It wasn't a technical issue. Because of the cold, she couldn't get the right grip on the discus. We now know what preparations and equipment we'll need if we compete in similar conditions again," he said.

Despite receiving a warm welcome from family members and supporters, who greeted her with garlands and dhols at the airport, Seema said celebrations would have to wait.

"There is only one month left before the Asian Games. There is no question of taking a break. My complete focus is now on the Asian Games," she signed off.

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