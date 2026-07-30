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Home / CWG 2026 / Neeraj, Rohit and Yashvir qualify for CWG men’s javelin final

Neeraj, Rohit and Yashvir qualify for CWG men’s javelin final

All three Indians advance to medal round after finishing among the top 12 in qualification; Neeraj places fifth with a best throw of 79.61m

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PTI
Glasgow, Updated At : 05:04 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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From left, India's Yash Vir Singh, Rohit Yadav and Neeraj Chopra pose for photgraphs at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Image credit/PTI
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Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, along with two other Indians, advanced to the Commonwealth Games men’s javelin throw final after finishing among the top 12 in the qualification round here on Thursday.

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Chopra, who won the javelin throw title in 2018, was fifth with a best effort of 79.61m, while Rohit Yadav (78.37m) and Yashvir Singh (78.36m) ended the qualification in ninth and 10th positions respectively to ensure a full Indian contingent in the medal round.

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The 28-year-old Chopra, who was the last thrower in each round, did not take his third and final attempt as he had already made it to the medal round by that time.

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With a steady headwind and a temperature of 18 degree Celsius making conditions difficult throughout the event, none of the competitors was able to breach the automatic qualification mark of 84m, leaving the top 12 athletes to progress to the final round to be held on Thursday.

Only four competitors could breach the 80m mark.

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Sri Lanka’s in-form Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, winner of the Doha and Rome Diamond League meetings this season, topped the qualification with a first-round throw of 82.84m. Last edition silver winner Anderson Peters of Grenada was second with a best throw of 81.29m.

Paris Olympics gold medallist and defending champion Arshad Nadeem (78.63m) of Pakistan and reigning world champion Keshorn Walcott (78.26m) of Trinidad and Tobago also made it to the finals after finishing seventh and 11th respectively.

Kenya’s Julius Yego, who won a gold in the 2014 edition and a bronze in 2022 Birmingham Games, failed to make the grade after finishing 13th 74.50m.

Sporting a beanie in the chilly Glasgow weather, Chopra drew the loudest cheers from the crowd at the picturesque Scotstoun Stadium but took a measured approach in testing conditions.

The former world champion opened with a modest 76.28m, which placed him sixth after the first round. He improved to 79.61m with his second effort to move up to fifth. He chose not to take his last attempt.

Yashvir, whose season and personal best is 83.72m, also built steadily through the competition. The 24-year-old opened with 73.89m, improved to 74.45m in the second round and then registered 78.36m with his final attempt to seal qualification.

Rohit, who has a season and personal best of 87.05m, began with a throw of 77.04m before improving to 78.37m in his second attempt. He also chose not to take the final attempt.

Chopra has returned from a lower back injury that has troubled him since September last year. The injury delayed his return until the Doha Diamond League in June, where he finished fourth with 85.69m, below his usual lofty standards.

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